THE CATERING QUEEN is Coming to Metro Theatre This Month

The second show in Metro Theatre's 61st season will present a well-made comedy, "The Catering Queen," by Canadian playwright Alison Lawrence.

The play is set to grace the Metro Theatre stage from October 28 to November 18, 2023. An exclusive discounted preview performance will be held on October 27, 2023, as a prelude.

About the Play: What happens during a catered event on the other side of the kitchen door?

You will discover when the catering staff holds forth on their opinions, thoughts, and dreams during a company Christmas Party in an up-scale Vancouver home. A funny and heart-warming look at their workplace bonding and support as they struggle to find a true vocation. (Other than serving food to rich people).

Metro Theatre's Production: Under the direction of Vancouver local Rebecca Walters, the upcoming production of "The Catering Queen" is poised to captivate audiences. Rebecca Walters, the visionary director behind this production, shares her thoughts on the play's universal appeal, saying, "I think this play will ring true for anybody who's ever worked on the 'front lines' of customer service or put their passions on hold to play a supporting role in someone else's story. Most of us have to do things we're not passionate about to make a life where we can pursue our dreams. And if we're lucky, we find great people who make the not-so-dream jobs feel like fun!"

Ticket and Information: Tickets for "The Catering Queen" are now available on the Metro Theatre's website, tickets.metrotheatre.com, and at the box office at 604-266-7191. Prepare to be moved, entertained, and inspired by "The Catering Queen" at Metro Theatre, where Rebecca Walters' expert direction and a talented ensemble cast promise an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Metro Theatre: A Legacy of Excellence: Celebrating over 60 years as a Vancouver staple, Metro Theatre has been a developing ground for actors, technical personnel, designers, and all types of theatre professionals. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Theatre remains committed to uniting the community through live theatre. This season, the theatre aims to rekindle the magic of the stage, offering audiences an opportunity to rediscover the charm of theatre and delightful performances.

Catering Queen Show Dates 2023:

● Friday, October 27, 8 pm - Preview Night

● Saturday, October 28, 8 pm - Opening Night

● Sunday, October 29, 2 pm

● Thursday, November 2, 8 pm

● Friday, November 3, 8 pm - Audience Talkback

● Saturday, November 4, 8 pm

● Sunday, November 5, 2 pm

● Thursday, November 9, 8 pm

● Friday, November 10, 8 pm

● Saturday, November 11, 8 pm

● Sunday, November 12, 2 pm - Audience Talkback

● Thursday, November 16, 8 pm

● Friday, November 17, 8 pm

● Saturday, November 18, 8 pm