SINBAD! Panto By Ellie King to be Presented at Vancouver's Metro Theatre

The Metro Theatre has unveiled its' annual holiday tradition with our classic British Pantomime: Sinbad! Written by the Queen of Pantos herself, Ellie King, it is a true Christmas tradition with captivating music to create a hilarious, joy-filled, and unforgettable show for the whole family.

This year, we set sail on an epic treasure hunt aboard the SS Leaky Lucy Ship on the high seas in an undetermined area of the world. There's nothing short of big fights, great songs, lots of love, and treasure! It's a rollicking adventure for all ages, filled with demons to "boo", heroes to cheer for, and songs to sing along with. Families won't want to miss this theatrical treat.

A panto is great for children, but adults experience many laughs too; don't worry, there are plenty of "adult jokes" sprinkled in! Traditional British pantomimes involve music, topical jokes, audience interaction, dancing, slapstick comedy, and of course a traditional Pantomime Dame in drag.

Direction and Production of Sinbad!: Under the direction of James T. Walker, the upcoming production of "Sinbad!" is poised to entertain and captivate audiences. "Sinbad!" is produced by "Love it or List It Vancouver" Producer Shel Piercy and Arts Club Choreographer Shelley Stewart-Hunt, with musical direction by Kerry O'Donnovan and choreography by Linzi Voth.

Debut director James T. Walker experienced pantomimes for the first time as a young boy at the White Rock Playhouse. From then on, he adored the theatre and studied at Capilano University and Circle in the Square in NYC. For the last two decades, James has been working as an actor and is thrilled to be directing his first-ever production at The Metro.

James is also set to play this year's Dame in Metro's production of Sinbad! And has acted in various Metro pantomimes over the last decade. A British pantomime has been part of James' life every Christmas since he was a child. "I am thrilled and excited to share this experience with you. As a new parent with a young family myself, I take extra joy in creating something where kids and parents alike can enjoy a show together, yell, cheer, and interact with the cast."

Toy Drive: The Metro Theatre joins hands with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau to brighten the holidays for underprivileged children and families. For nearly a century, the LMCB has been a beacon of hope, making the faces of children light up in our communities. We invite patrons and community members to participate in our heartfelt initiative by bringing a new, unwrapped toy or a gift card to the Metro Theatre before any performance. Our Toy Drive campaign is running from November 15th to December 18th, 2023. There is a larger need for gifts for tweens and teens and the LMCB limits the number of stuffed toys as their warehouse is already overflowing with their cuteness. Check out the LMCB Christmas Wishlist for more information. Your generous support will undoubtedly spread joy and warmth to those who need it most this holiday season.

Santa: Get ready for a magical visit from the jolly man himself! On Saturday, December 23, 2023, Santa Claus is flying in from the North Pole to the Metro Theatre! He's carving out time from his busy schedule to spread joy to all the children attending the matinée and evening performance. Catch Santa in the lobby, where good children will have the chance to share a special moment, sitting on his lap before the curtain and during the intermissions. Don't miss this opportunity to meet Santa at The Metro!

Ticket and Information: Tickets for "Sinbad!" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: tickets.metrotheatre.com, as well as at the box office. Don't miss this chance to be crazily entertained and have some rollicking family fun with this year's Panto!

Metro Theatre: A Legacy of Excellence: Celebrating over 60 years as a Vancouver staple, (especially pantos), Metro Theatre has been a developing ground for actors, technical personnel, designers, and all types of theatre professionals. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Theatre remains committed to uniting the community through live theatre. This season, the theatre aims to rekindle the magic of the stage, offering audiences an opportunity to rediscover the charm of traditional theatre and delightful performances.

Metro's dedication to elevating community theatre: Moreover, Metro Theatre has brought on a new management team this season along with the esteemed theatre legend, Max Reimer, who has joined Metro's Finance Committee. His guidance, along with a new management team, will play a pivotal role as Metro charts a course toward renewed vibrancy and creative vitality post-pandemic.