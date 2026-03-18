Presentation House Theatre to Present FAT JOKE by Cheyenne Rouleau

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Presentation House Theatre will present Neworld Theatre's Fat Joke by Cheyenne Rouleau, on stage for one weekend only from April 16 - 18, 2026. Drawing upon personal experience and incisive research, Rouleau surgically dissects this seldom-discussed subject with disarming honesty and razor-sharp wit. The result is an evening packed with big laughs, surprising insights, and the kind of humour that brings audiences together.

"Rouleau is willing to go there-sometimes to dark, taboo places-and it's fearless, perspective-shifting stuff, full of big laughs and biting humour." - Janet Smith, Stir

From media misrepresentation and diet culture to mental health, eating disorders, medical bias, white supremacy, ableism, and income disparity, Fat Joke explores the systems shaping our ideas about bodies. All through the irresistible lens of comedy.

"I think this show challenges some assumptions around health and wellness," says Rouleau. "About what it's like to really exist in a fat body and have the outside world constantly judging you for something that maybe you can't control or just something that's a part of your identity."

"Laughter is one of the most powerful ways we build connection," says Keltie Forsyth, Artistic Managing Director of Presentation House Theatre. "Fat Joke shines a light on things we're usually told not to talk about and then finds laughter there. It's bold, joyful and absolutely hilarious."

"As a fat person, I never thought of myself as 'sexy.' Society never allowed me to be. So I got funny." - Cheyenne Rouleau