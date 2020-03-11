Out On Screen Announces Departure Of Executive Director

Out On Screen (OOS) announced today that after five years of leadership and tireless commitment to LGBT2Q+ communities, Executive Director Stephanie Goodwin is stepping down as its leader. Goodwin will depart the organization that produces the Vancouver Queer Film Festival and Out In Schools at the end of June.

Goodwin joined Out On Screen in 2015 and has been a leader in connecting queer communities with films that transform. Her many achievements with the organization include growing the organization to be more intersectional at every level, tripling the capacity and reach of the award-winning Out In Schools program throughout British Columbia, and growing the bottom line of OOS by 50%. Through this success she has affected the political and educational landscape for the betterment of queer communities, all while mentoring young queer leaders.

"I'm so proud of what we have accomplished together over the past five years," says Goodwin. "It has been an honour to serve and grow LGBT2Q+ communities through film as well as community building. Bearing witness to the power of film to transform not just individuals but social landscapes has been one of my life's highlights. Knowing how competent and experienced the Out On Screen board and staff are, the future is certainly bright for Out On Screen."

Out On Screen's Board of Directors has established a committee to lead the transition and will engage a recruitment firm to conduct a nation-wide search for its next Executive Director. Given the long transition period, the board is confident it will find the next leader who will continue the tremendous work that has already been done. In the coming months, Stephanie will support the committee to implement their succession plan to ensure a smooth transition that prioritizes the leading-edge film and education programs.

"Stephanie will leave behind a legacy of growth and revitalization," says Out On Screen Board Chair Catherine Wong. "We are grateful for her years of service, and look forward to working with her through this transition period. The entire Out On Screen board wishes Stephanie continued success in her future endeavours."

Once her tenure is complete, Goodwin plans to pursue creative ambitions and simply enjoy being a patron at this year's 32nd annual Vancouver Queer Film Festival.





