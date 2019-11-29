HOUSE AND HOME Comes to The Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre will produce and present the world premiere of House and Home from Saturday, January 11 to Saturday, January 25, 2020.

An Arts Club Silver Anniversary Commission penned by award-winning playwright Jenn Griffin, House and Home is a biting, comedic take on Vancouver's current real estate crisis where property values are high, rental vacancy rates are low, and owning your own home is unaffordable for the average home buyer.

Hilary, a waitress/poet turned social worker and Henry, a Butoh dancer turned lawyer, didn't know how lucky they were when they managed to escape bad roommates and buy a house before the real estate market skyrocketed. Finding themselves house rich and cash poor, they abandon their values and plunge into the world of short-term rentals. How far can they go to keep their house?

Directed by Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer, House and Home looks at the emotional and challenging struggles of living in a city ranked as the second most unaffordable market in the world, and the problems faced by many when trying to find a "home". House and Home features performances from Jillian Fargey, Andrew Wheeler, Sam Bob, Sebastien Archibald, Kim Ho, and Darian Roussy.

"So many people are struggling to find a home in this beautiful city that they can actually afford," says Spencer. "And with everyone aware of this, surely there is a resolution to be found. Jenn's play takes on the subject of housing and affordability in a whole-hearted and very meaningful manner. The play is full of humour, compassion and an understanding of what it means to have your life totally controlled by mortgages, rent payments, and the competitive nature of the real estate market. We have a great cast and creative team for the production and I can't wait to share this work with our audiences."

Playwright: Jenn Griffin

Director: Donna Spencer

Assistant Director: Andrew Wheeler

Cast: Jillian Fargey, Andrew Wheeler, Sam Bob, Sebastien Archibald, Kim Ho, and Darian Roussy

Stage Manager: Jillian Perry

Set Design: Brian Ball

Costume Design: Jessica Oostergo

Video Design: Cande Andrade

Lighting Design: Jonathan Kim

Sound Design: Sara Vickruck

Tickets: From $20 at firehallartscentre.ca | 604.689.0926





