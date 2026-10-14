HEART FELT HOLIDAY to Open at The Improv Centre

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The Improv Centre (TIC) is getting hands-on this holiday season with the world premiere of Heart Felt Holiday on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm from November 20 to December 30, along with a special opening night performance on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00pm.

Matinee performances will be held at 2:00pm on December 13, 20, 24, and 27; and additional evening performances will be presented on December 13, 20, 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7:00pm.

It's what everybody wants for the holidays: puppets! In this joyful, completely improvised holiday rom-com, we follow a puppet searching for love while juggling work, family drama, developing friendships, and all the general messiness of the holiday season.

Set in a bustling holiday town where humans and puppets seamlessly share the same world, Heart Felt Holiday explores the very human experience of falling in love, finding your people, and figuring out where you belong.

Inspired by the heart and whimsy of The Muppet Christmas Carol, Avenue Q and Sesame Street, Heart Felt Holiday brings puppets and improvisors together in a world where the ridiculous and the heartfelt go hand in hand.

The Improv Centre's Artistic Director Alan Pavlakovic adds, 'Expect unexpected holiday romances, heartfelt moments, and a warm and fuzzy love story that takes a new turn every night. With improvisors and puppets sharing the stage, no two performances will be the same. I would like this show to express some human struggles regardless of if they are being dealt with by puppets. To outline true humanity, whether it be humans or puppets.”

Passes and tickets for Heart Felt Holiday can be purchased online at www.theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at The Improv Centre's Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 03 Hrs 14 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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