HEART FELT HOLIDAY to Open at The Improv Centre
The world premiere brings puppets and improvisors together in an improvised love story set in a bustling holiday town.
The Improv Centre (TIC) is getting hands-on this holiday season with the world premiere of Heart Felt Holiday on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm from November 20 to December 30, along with a special opening night performance on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00pm.
Matinee performances will be held at 2:00pm on December 13, 20, 24, and 27; and additional evening performances will be presented on December 13, 20, 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7:00pm.
It's what everybody wants for the holidays: puppets! In this joyful, completely improvised holiday rom-com, we follow a puppet searching for love while juggling work, family drama, developing friendships, and all the general messiness of the holiday season.
Set in a bustling holiday town where humans and puppets seamlessly share the same world, Heart Felt Holiday explores the very human experience of falling in love, finding your people, and figuring out where you belong.
Inspired by the heart and whimsy of The Muppet Christmas Carol, Avenue Q and Sesame Street, Heart Felt Holiday brings puppets and improvisors together in a world where the ridiculous and the heartfelt go hand in hand.
The Improv Centre's Artistic Director Alan Pavlakovic adds, 'Expect unexpected holiday romances, heartfelt moments, and a warm and fuzzy love story that takes a new turn every night. With improvisors and puppets sharing the stage, no two performances will be the same. I would like this show to express some human struggles regardless of if they are being dealt with by puppets. To outline true humanity, whether it be humans or puppets.”
Passes and tickets for Heart Felt Holiday can be purchased online at www.theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at The Improv Centre's Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
She Shoots, She Scores!
Gateway Theatre (2/15-2/20)
|
Heist
Stanley BFL CANADA Stage (9/17-10/18)
|
Radiant Dawn
Pacific Spirit United Church (3/20-3/21)
|
Both Sides Now
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/15-11/15)
|
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (11/24-11/29)
|
SIGMA ACAPELLA
Presentation House Theatre (11/12-11/22)
|
ODE
Vancouver Playhouse (10/23-10/24)
|
Ruby: The 40th Anniversary Concert
Christ Church Cathedral (5/15-5/15)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (5/26-6/13)
|
Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/28-11/29)