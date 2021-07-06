Guild Festival Theatre Announces Tenth Anniversary Season

GFT will present two beautiful mainstage productions and two special events, with in-person performances held outdoors at Guild Festival Theatre's home in Guild Park and Gardens, and select programming streamed online.



GFT's tenth anniversary season will be its biggest and most diverse to date! Starting with a special co-presentation with FabCollab, an eclectic performance showcasing a variety of musical guests. This will be followed by the Song & Story Series featuring an array of solo performances and workshops. The mainstage shows start with the Canadian classic Salt-Water Moon and the season ends with an imaginative adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, starring Kiana Woo as Alice.



With health and safety prioritized, Guild Festival Theatre is ready to welcome audiences back to the park. "We are confident that with vaccination rates rising and safety protocols in place, we will be able to gather safely in the park" states Co-Artistic Director Tyler J. Seguin. "After the year we've all had, GFT's return to the Greek Theatre this summer will be a truly special experience," says Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen.

Season at a Glance

Special Presentations:

Women in Song: Summer Thunder by FabCollab, Co-presented by GFT (streamed online only, 8:30pm EST, July 11th, 2021)

Song & Story Series, an Arts & Culture SPARK Project (July 28th-Aug 1st, 2021)



Mainstage Season:

Salt-Water Moon (Aug 4th - 15th, 2021)

Alice in Wonderland (Aug 18th-29th, 2021)

Box office and ticketing details will be announced at a later date and will be available on the theatre's website: guildfestivaltheatre.ca.

For the past ten years Guild Festival Theatre has enchanted nearly 15,000 patrons at our beautiful open-air productions in Guild Park and Garden's Greek Theatre. GFT is proud to champion local arts and culture in Scarborough and has been honoured with numerous awards and commendations including "Best Live Theatre" (Scarborough Mirror), 2017 OAC Premier's Award for Excellence in the Arts (nomination) and the Urban Hero Award (Metroland Media).