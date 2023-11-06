Gateway Theatre to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA This December In Richmond

This holiday season, Gateway Theatre presents the enchanting Tony Award-Winning Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella from December 14 to 31. The Gateway Theatre creative team is bringing this magical production to life with extravagant ball-worthy costumes, an incredible pumpkin carriage and a live band to play this captivating score.

"We invite audiences to join us at Gateway this holiday season to experience the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," said Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Director of Artistic Programs. "This newly updated fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike, and we are delighted to share this award-winning show with our audiences. The story was adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity. In 2013, the production earned nine Tony Awards nominations and won three Tony Awards when it first premiered on Broadway. Not only does it have a sweeping score, but this beloved fairy tale has also been beautifully contemporized for the stage, with a new focus on female empowerment and resiliency."

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - glass slippers, magic pumpkin carriage, and a beautiful ball - along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairy tale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and spark who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness.

This enchanting musical will put a spell on audiences of all ages. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of the songwriting duo's loveliest tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," as well as some new characters and surprising twists.

Ali Watson is Ella with Kamyar Pazandeh as Prince Topher and Lossen Chambers as Madame. Joining them are Tainui Kuru (Sebastian), Caitriona Murphy (Marie), Danica Kobayashi (Gabrielle), Jennie Neumann (Charlotte), Ben Brown (Jean-Michel), and Ryan Maschke (Lord Pinkleton). Ensemble members include Holly Bradbury, Megan Greenwood, Jaren Guerreiro, Sarah Lane, Ava Maddison, Darian Ngai, Vuk Prodanovic, Dane Smit, and Alyson Vance. Members of the Children's Ensemble are Aldryn Saplala, who is currently enrolled in Gateway Academy and Ariel Kuo, a proud Gateway Academy alumni.

Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Johnna Wright (Annie: The Musical, Leading Ladies) directs this magical production which has music direction by Sean Bayntun (Anne of Green Gables - The Musical) and choreography by Nicol Spinola (Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat). The creative team also includes Set Designers Sophie Tang and Jennifer Stewart, Lighting Designer Sophie Tang (Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, A Broadway Holiday), Costume Designer Alaia Hamer and Sound Designer Darren John (Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, A Broadway Holiday). Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is stage managed by Philomena Sondergaard with Assistant Stage Manager Mandy Huang and Apprentice Stage Manager Devon Vecchio.

Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased. Performances are from December 14 to 31 with Opening Night on Friday, December 15. Gateway Theatre aims to make theatre accessible to all and is proud to offer special performances including a Pay-What-You-Will Preview on Thursday, December 14, an Open Experience & Talkback on December 20, and a VocalEye Live Audio Description performance on December 29.