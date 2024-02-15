Gateway Theatre Names Susan Shank As General Manager

After an extensive search, Gateway Theatre has named Susan Shank as their new General Manager. Following the recent organizational restructuring, Susan will join Executive Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic and Executive Producer Caitlin Fysh as a member of Gateway's leadership team.

"Following a national search and internal restructuring, we are thrilled to have Susan Shank join the Gateway team," said Barbara Tomasic, EAD. "Her appreciation of the arts and extensive experience supporting and building performing arts organizations make her the perfect fit for Gateway Theatre."

Susan Shank's love of theatre has defined her thirty-plus year career. She brings administrative and leadership expertise from her work as a General Manager, Administrator, and Arts Programmer with companies such as Touchstone Theatre, The Firehall Arts Centre, Theatre for Living, The Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, and the Developmental Arts Society. Susan is no stranger to Gateway Theatre, not only as an audience member but also as a past Contract Coordinator, and she is delighted to be returning to Gateway in a greater capacity.

Susan steps into the position on February 13th on a part-time basis and will be joining the company full-time in March as they prepare to announce the 2024-2025 Gateway Theatre season.