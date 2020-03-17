Firehall Arts Centre Suspends Upcoming Productions

Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer announced today that the Firehall Arts Centre is suspending all productions and presentations until such time as it is deemed safe for the public to meet and enjoy live arts performances.

The following statement has been released:

We are, of course, disappointed that we will not at this time be able to share productions like Trans Scripts, Part 1: The Women and Artistic Fraud's amazing Between Breaths with you. Our upcoming production of White Noise is being postponed until Fall 2020 and we are hopeful that by mid-May we will be able to resume the balance of our programming for the 2020-2021 season.

Our box office staff will be in contact with all of the patrons who have purchased tickets for these three productions with further information regarding pre-purchased tickets.

As a not for profit charity, the Firehall is reliant on box office to cover a large portion of our annual operating budget and we are working to minimize as much as possible the impact of losses from box office revenues on the Society's financial health. If you are able, the donation of your ticket back to the Firehall Arts Centre would be greatly appreciated and would help us immensely. All donations of $20.00 or more will receive a tax-deductible receipt.

We are also working to minimize as much as possible the impact these cancellations and postponements will have on the freelance performing artists and part-time customer services and technical staff, with whom we work as they too must have the means to support their living expenses.

Thank you from the Firehall for your support and stay healthy.





