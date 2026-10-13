FROZEN Singalong Screening to Bring Disney Hit to PHT

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

PHT is set to present a special sing-along screening of Disney's 2013 animated hit FROZEN. The screening invites audiences to sing along to the film's songs and dress as their favorite FROZEN characters for a chance to win a prize.

The film follows Snow Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter, leaving her fiercely-optimistic and loving sister Anna to save her. With the help of Kristoff the mountaineer, his reindeer sidekick, and a talking snowman, the unlikely rescue team bravely traverses snowy landscapes, mystical trolls, and untold magical obstacles as they attempt to melt the ice wall Elsa has built around her heart.

Audiences will be able to sing along to iconic hits including 'Let It Go,' 'Love is an Open Door,' and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 01 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Vancouver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me