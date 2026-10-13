FROZEN Singalong Screening to Bring Disney Hit to PHT
Audiences will sing along to hits like Let It Go and Love is an Open Door at the special screening.
PHT is set to present a special sing-along screening of Disney's 2013 animated hit FROZEN. The screening invites audiences to sing along to the film's songs and dress as their favorite FROZEN characters for a chance to win a prize.
The film follows Snow Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter, leaving her fiercely-optimistic and loving sister Anna to save her. With the help of Kristoff the mountaineer, his reindeer sidekick, and a talking snowman, the unlikely rescue team bravely traverses snowy landscapes, mystical trolls, and untold magical obstacles as they attempt to melt the ice wall Elsa has built around her heart.
Audiences will be able to sing along to iconic hits including 'Let It Go,' 'Love is an Open Door,' and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman.'
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/28-11/29)
|
Puccini’s Electrifying Tosca
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (10/24-11/01)
|
Ballet Vancouver Unveils 2026/27 Inaugural Season
Vancouver Playhouse (9/01-5/31)
|
ODE
Vancouver Playhouse (10/23-10/24)
|
Songs for a New World
Gateway Theatre (11/13-11/14)
|
An EnChor Christmas
Pacific Spirit United Church (12/12-12/12)
|
Both Sides Now
Pacific Spirit United Church (11/15-11/15)
|
Sword in the Stone
Presentation House THeatre (12/11-1/03)
|
42nd Street
Gateway Theatre (12/10-1/02)
|
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island (10/22-11/15)