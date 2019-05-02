Eternal Theatre Collective Brings BARE to Vancouver 5/29 - 6/8

BARE is coming to Eternal Theatre Collective in Vancouver from May 29 to June 8, 2019.

Reminiscent of Rent and Spring Awakening as issues of social acceptance, sexual identity, questioning of religion and adults, experimentation with illegal substances, and raging hormones are all explored in this 'pop opera'.

At the center of this tale, set in a Catholic boarding school are altar boy Peter who is in love with his roommate Jason, one of the most popular kids in school. Carrying on a closeted romance, Peter wants to go public with their affair, at least to his mother, whom he loves dearly. Jason isn't so keen on the idea, as he feels that his entire world would crumble if word of the relationship got out. Things get more complicated when classmate Ivy makes a play for Jason. Her rejected suitor Matt discovers the secret that Peter and Jason have been keeping and it's only a matter of time before things start to spin out of control. As they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their Church, their friends, and ultimately, from within themselves. Performed at the Bingham Theatre at Actors Theatre.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.eternaltheatre.com/





