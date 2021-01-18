Esabella Strickland To Host Global BC's 55th Annual Variety Show Of Hearts Telethon In Advance of Her Debut Book Launch

Fifteen-year-old Canadian GenZ Influencer Esabella Anna Karena Strickland, is a multi award-winning filmmaker, award-winning actress, award-winning media host, artist and award-winning writer who will be releasing her debut novel in March. She will be hosting Global BC's 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airing on Saturday, February 20 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, as she's done for the past several years as their Variety Youth Ambassador. Variety - the Children's Charity provides direct support to children with special needs throughout British Columbia. Based in Vancouver, Esabella is a dynamic young talent who is a learning disability advocate and empowering figure against bullying through the arts, and she is also the youngest member and supporter of Women In Film And Television Vancouver (WIFTV). She will be a guest host at the next 'Meet Your Fellow WIFTV Members' event on February 2nd.

Esabella co-wrote her first Young Adult Novel "Then And There, Here And Where" with her father Michael Strickland. This exciting father-daughter collaboration will be published by GenZ Publishing on March 2nd, 2021. The main character of the book, Orabella, has a learning disability while learning to become a heroine. Esabella's goal is to have girls feel connected and empowered by Orabella. Her feature film screen adaptation of this novel has won at several film festivals for Best Script.

Esabella has worked hard to train herself with techniques she uses to deal with both her anxiety, ADHD, and Dyslexia, Through this process she's discovered what she calls her two superpowers, memorizing and a higher level of sensitivity towards others, including the characters she plays, She has also trained herself with mindfulness and grounding techniques to cope with her anxiety - something she hopes to pass onto those with whom she works. Esabella's motto is"Lift as you rise."

The book follows Orabella, who on her 13th birthday must embrace a powerful legacy and a family secret: while protecting the Tree of Life and humanity from Iblis and the darkness, enemies become friends and friends become enemies. The first female and what appears the last Soljourner. A new adventure awaits. Orabella is faced with a situation that changes the course of her life. She is introduced to something that has been with her family for many generations. She is given a magical item that opens doors to the adventures she goes on. Orabella has been handed the responsibilities of preventing Iblis, the first Jinn, from stealing inspiration throughout history, which slowly kills the Tree of Life; and, as a result, is killing life's inspiration. However, Orabella is born with a special gift that nobody in her family is aware of.a??

Esabella has starred in local indie short films including Enlightenment, Things You Take, and Arthur's Gift. She also co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the Short Film My Red Ball and The Notebook through the Young Movie Makers Program. My Red Ball handles themes of bullying, written through Esabella's own life experience, it has gone on to appear in 60 International Film Festivals, winning at 10 of them. Esabella has also made appearances on local productions of Travelers, Goodboys, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Esabella was also an EveRiathing red carpet host to support the 2019 Joey Awards. Esabella recently joined Graisland Entertainment as a GenZ Script Consultant and is collaborating with Producer and Screenwriter Michael Grais on the next generation of Horror Films.

Esabella was an ambassador and host for Geektopia 2019 to help raise money for the Amanda Todd Legacy, as well as the ambassador and virtual host for the 2020 Meowfest to help raise money for the Langley Animal Protection Society, and Regional Animal Protection Society. As an artist, Esabella is a painter, drawer and a jean pocket painter for celebrities and special orders of which 10% of sales go towards local charities. She is available for interviews and personal appearances, upon request.

