DanceHouse to Return to the Stage with 2021/22 Season

DanceHouse has unveiled its exhilarating 2021/22 season, bringing live performance back to the Vancouver Playhouse and SFU Goldcorp Centre stages from October 2021 through May 2022. The celebratory season showcases an array of audience favourites and exciting new works with the return of Kidd Pivot's acclaimed Revisor, coupled with the DanceHouse premieres of Montreal's RUBBERBAND, Toronto's Red Sky Performance (who were a recent smash hit when presented this past March by DanceHouse's Digidance streaming series); Australia's Circa, Norway's winter guests, and the Los Angeles contemporary dance company BODYTRAFFIC.



"After a long, challenging stretch without live performance, we know our audience is ready to experience works that will dazzle minds, move hearts, and set imaginations racing with untold possibilities. In our return to the stage, and with the presentation of DanceHouse's 2021/22 season, we are confident we will achieve just that," says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director, DanceHouse. "We are thrilled to present a dynamic, eclectic season of some of the finest local, national, and international dance companies touring today. In the months ahead, our audience will experience indigenous innovation in storytelling; gravity-defying acrobatics; unparalleled athleticism; breathtaking artistry; and so much more."

The 2021/22 DanceHouse Season:

RUBBERBAND (Montreal): Ever So Slightly

October 22 & 23, 2021 | 8pm at Vancouver Playhouse

In their inaugural presentation with DanceHouse, powerhouse Canadian company RUBBERBAND kicks off with a roar. Choreographer Victor Quijada marshals the forces of ten extraordinary performers and live music from composer/DJ Jasper Gahunia and violinist William Lamoureux to take apart the mechanisms of compliance and control with near-surgical precision. Even as dystopian contests of aggression and violence ramp up, stubborn compassion persists, offering a path towards genuine liberation.

Red Sky Performance (Toronto): Trace

November 24-27, 2021 | 8pm at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

Co-presented with SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs

Astronomy, astrophysics and ancestral knowledge meet in Trace. Red Sky Performance's new work was inspired by the origin story of the Anishinaabe people and the mythological figure of Geezhigo-Quae (Sky Woman), who fell to earth, bringing with her the beginnings of life. The winner of two Dora Mavor Moore Awards, Trace walks a path from the spiraling expanse of the Milky Way to the atomic components of all matter. As vast as the night sky and intimate as a fingerprint.

Circa (Australia): Sacre

January 11-15, 2022 | 8pm at Vancouver Playhouse

Co-presented with The Cultch

Stravinsky's wildly transgressive work erupts once more in Sacre, a new interpretation from Australia's mighty Circa. Supported by ten acrobatic performers, Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz gives the work a razored social edge. The dispossessed and the diabolical meet in a scrum of bodies, out of which emerges a ferocious new species of beauty. At its seething heart, Sacre combines carnality with ritual to manifest a cathartic union with the divine.

winter guests (Norway): Story, story, die.

February 25 & 26, 2022 | 8pm at Vancouver Playhouse

The rules of the game are simple. Like and be liked. Kill or be killed. Under the direction of choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen, Norway's dance/theatre company winter guests deconstruct contemporary pathologies of need and narcissism. As the competition metastasizes into an Escher-like illustration of truth and presentation, carefully constructed identities implode beneath the pressure of perfection, punishing all those who dare to play.

Kidd Pivot (Vancouver): Revisor

March 30-April 2, 2022 | 8pm at Vancouver Playhouse

Back by popular demand comes Revisor, a twinned hybrid of dance and theatre fuelled by the classic tropes of political satire. Choreographer Crystal Pite and writer/director Jonathon Young, the creators of the internationally acclaimed Betroffenheit, take inspiration from Nikolai Gogol's scabrous pantomime of power and politics. When a sneaky bureaucrat undoes the corrupt officials of a provincial city, out of a heaping trash-pile of bad behaviour emerges a warped yet prescient image of our current state.

BODYTRAFFIC (US): Mixed Repertoire - (d)elusive minds, Dust, A Million Voices, and SNAP

May 5 & 6, 2022 | 8pm at Vancouver Playhouse

BODYTRAFFIC have achieved the rare feat of being chameleon-like and utterly, completely, themselves. This mixed program includes some of their most celebrated performances - from the explosive aggression of Hofesh Shechter's Dust, to the whimsy and humour of Matthew Neenan's A Million Voices. Eclectic, virtuosic and unafraid to take on any dance language from hip hop to ballet, BODYTRAFFIC are their own masterwork.



Unique to the 2021/22 DanceHouse season, single tickets will only be available for each performance. DanceHouse 2019/2020 Season Subscribers will receive first access to purchase tickets for all performances on August 24, with the general public on sale on September 9 - subject to provincial health regulations.



Following the success of Digidance's digital presentations throughout 2020 and 2021, DanceHouse and its national co-presenters (Harbourfront Centre, the National Arts Centre, and Danse Danse) will continue to present online streaming performances via Digidance throughout the 2021/22 season. September programming will be announced on August 31.



Tickets and information on the 2021/22 DanceHouse season at dancehouse.ca