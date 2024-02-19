Cast & Creative Team Set For FATHER TARTUFFE: AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE at Arts Club Theatre

The world premiere of Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure, a new spin on a timeless comedy, is playing February 22-March 24 at the Arts Club Theatre Company's Granville Island Stage!

After coming into some money thanks in part to his government job with Expo 67, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, Orin (Sam Bob) and his family are living well on the Rez. But when the gullible patriarch welcomes the con artist Father Tartuffe (Aidan Correia) into their home, his relatives must rally together to save themselves from the imposter's conniving ways. Can they snap Orin out of his delusions and expose Tartuffe's less-than-holy intentions? This fresh take on Molière's most popular play is guaranteed to delight.

Playwright Herbie Barnes said, "This is a Canadian adaptation of Molière's play Tartuffe with a strong First Nations identity filled with humour and love. The core of Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure is a comedy about a round man trying to fit into a square hole. When the world reflects that being who you are is not enough, you do just about anything to be more. Orin wants the best for his family and will do anything to achieve it including bringing home the nefarious Father Tartuffe. Guess who's coming to dinner?"

The Arts Club's Artistic Director, Ashlie Corcoran, added, "I was struck right away by Herbie Barnes's wry sense of humour and by the way he took Molière's classic-a play I've always found deeply funny-and made it his own. In August 2022, we supported a developmental workshop of this new play and so we are thrilled to now co-produce this world premiere with Touchstone Theatre, a small but mighty local theatre company that has been a mainstay of theatrical innovation and excellence on the West Coast for the last 47 years."

Roy Surette, co-director of Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure and the Artistic Director of Touchstone Theatre said, "I love Molière's biting satire, social commentary, and his brilliant way of exploring folly and humanity in an aspiring yet often self-centred world. Like Molière, Herbie Barnes has an innate sense of comic irony. I loved his ingenious take on Tartuffe, setting it on a reservation in the shadow of Expo 67-when only seven years before, Indigenous people were finally granted the right to vote. I appreciated Herbie's insights into this time of change and the tension between the promises of material prosperity and retaining one's cultural values.

"Musqueam artist Quelemia Sparrow was on the top of my list as a collaborator. I love watching her onstage and her practice as a writer, director, and advocate make her a dream partner."

Co-director Quelemia Sparrow added, "We've assembled a wonderful team, comprised of people from many Indigenous nations and settler backgrounds, and it's a great honour to bring you Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure."

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

An Anishinaabe theatre artist from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Herbie Barnes was raised in Toronto. His theatre career began in 1989 with Debajehmujig Theatre Group, touring Ontario with the first run of Drew Hayden Taylor's Toronto at Dreamer's Rock. Since then, he has collaborated with some of North America's largest theatre companies, including Mirvish and Stratford, and was nominated for a John Hirsch Director's Award. His new play, Bent Boy, was workshopped at Young People's Theatre (YPT) and shortlisted for the Sharon Enkin Plays for Young People Award in 2020. He now holds the position of Artistic Director at YPT. In addition to facilitating arts education programs, Barnes has been involved with script development and dramaturgy at YPT, Native Earth Performing Arts, Debajehmujig Theatre Group, and MTYP. His play, Russell's World, which he wrote and performed in, was part of YPT's 40th Anniversary Season. It was also honoured to be the first world premiere ever selected by the Magnetic North Theatre Festival.

CAST

Samantha Alexandra (Darlene), Sam Bob (Orin), Danica Charlie (Maryanne), Aidan Correia (Father Tartuffe), Frankie Cottrell (Valant), Braiden Houle (Dennis), Cheri Maracle (Cathy), Quelemia Sparrow (Elise), Marshall Vielle (Granny/Man in Grey suit)

CREATIVE TEAM

Quelemia Sparrow (Director), Roy Surette (Director), Ted Roberts (Set Designer), Jolane Houle (Costume Designer), Jillian White (Lighting Designer), Russell Wallace (Sound Designer), Bracken Hanuse Corlett (Projection Designer), Mike Kovak (Fight Director), Lisa Goebel (Intimacy Director), Angela Beaulieu (Stage Manager), Liz King (Assistant Stage Manager)

SHOWTIMES + SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Evenings: Tue-Thu, 7:30 PM; Fri & Sat, 8 PM

Matinees: Wed, 1:30 PM; Sat & Sun, 2 PM

Talkback Tuesday: Tue, Mar 12, 7:30 PM

VocalEye Performances: Tue, Mar 19, 2 PM; Fri, Mar 22, 8 PM