Boca Del Lupo And Electric Theatre Company to Present THE MAGIC HOUR360

After receiving a sold-out world premiere in the summer of 2021, The Magic Hour 360 will make its VR debut as part of Boca del Lupo's LivePerformance360.

Guided through scenes by rich audio, video, lighting and stagecraft, director Kim Collier describes the piece as "A lovesong for the possibility of change in even the most static of situations".

The Magic Hour 360 explores the routes of the imagination; the physical world meets the digital world, blending art, design, music and text in a multi-layer mixed-media feast for the senses. The destination of this curious and magical journey is a reflection on an unprecedented year - and a step forward into a brave new world.

There will also be an accompanying e-script available of The Magic Hour 360 at The Fishbowl.

Based on the original production of The Magic Hour produced by ECT, Innovation Lighting and Presentation House Theatre in 2021.

Pochsy at the Airport Hotel

A post-lockdown experiment in three-dimensional virtual reality for Boca del Lupo's LivePerformance360

Written and performed by Karen Hines

Directed by Sandi Somers

Sound Design and Edited by Carey Dodge

Forget about Trip Advisor, trash your Trivago, and dive into this enchanted, uncharted Hospitality Zone in 360 degrees. In an airport hotel on the shores of the River Styx, Pochsy (Calgary playwright Karen Hines' alter ego), mourns the loss of her job at Mercury Packers, navigates her struggles being "vegan-fluid," and tries to conceal an unnatural pre-occupation with bubble wrap.

Should she check her messages for the fiftieth time? Or solve the perennial question: why does a tiny can of Pringles cost $11.95? Come sit with Pochsy on the edge of her king-sized bed, on the precipice of existence, in this meditation on globalization and the future of the human soul. (Pochsy is an anagram for "Psycho" and rhymes with "The Pox.").

In addition to the curated series, LP360 is investigating the intersections of live performance and immersive technology including commissioning content created by performing artists for audiences, promoting 360 video as a powerful tool connecting festival presenters and touring artists, and exploring the dynamic possibilities for VR as an avenue for access to live performance for individuals in remote communities and/or with other circumstances that may impede their ability to attend a live event.

More information: Live Performance 360 - Boca del Lupo

Tickets are $10 each show: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bocadellupo1

March 30: 7 pm (MH), 8 pm (P), 9 pm (MH)

March 31: 7 pm (P), 8 pm (MH), 9 pm (P)

April 1: 7 pm (MH), 8 pm (P), 9 pm (MH)

Sat April 2: 1 pm (P), 2 pm (MH), 3 pm (P) & 6 pm (MH), 7 pm (P), 8 pm (MH)

Sun April 3: 1 pm (P), 2 pm (MH), 3 pm (P)

@ The Fishbowl on Granville Island

#100 - 1398 Cartwright St Vancouver BC V6H 3R9

LivePerformance360 is a project of Boca del Lupo based in Vancouver BC, Canada and operating from the Fishbowl on Granville Island on the unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy?"əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl?"ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people.

