stream.theatre to Present WAITING IN THE WINGS, LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER and More

stream.theatre have put over one hundred performances on sale with 8 exclusive new titles and even more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Turbine Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of MY NIGHT WITH REG, the award-winning play by Kevin Elyot, premieres on Thursday 16th September - a 'charged, enthralling watch' (Whatsonstage) set against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. Drama fans will also enjoy LOOK, NO HANDS, a new play from Lila Clements filmed last month at The Pleasance, exploring a real-life story of hope and survival.

There is a huge amount for new musical fans too: brand new West End musical LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER, filmed at the Shaftesbury Theatre and based on the classic D.H.Lawrence novel, makes it digital premiere on 15th October. stream.theatre is proud to be the digital partner of BEAM 2021 - shining a light on 38 new British musicals and the STILES & DREWE BEST NEW SONG PRIZE both from September 10th. Also direct from the West End comes RIDE: A NEW MUSICAL starring Gemma Sutton and Bronte Barbè, and THE DISTANCE YOU HAVE COME, a song-cycle from award winning composer Scott Alan.

The Distance You Have Come (2-12 September, with UK and US timings)

Every day we each make a series of decisions, some big and some small but all that shape our future. We are all on a journey of self-discovery, juggling life, love and loss along the way. We all have to choose the steps we take and will each meet people who will change our path forever. In a song cycle of his most acclaimed works, sung by some of the best voices in the west end, award winning composer and lyricist Scott Alan leads us through a year in the intertwined lives of six people facing the joy and heartache of the human experience, as they each search for their own version of happiness - which is, after all, what it's all about. This phenomenal cast features Andy Coxon (West Side Story, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical); Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked); Adrian Hansel (Starlight Express, Hairspray); Emma Hatton (Evita, Wicked); Dean John- Wilson (Kind and I, Aladdin) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six, Rent).

Wallace and Gromit: In Concert (On Demand 3-26 September)

A cracking, award-winning orchestral show for the whole family! Join everyone's favourite dynamic duo for a special screening of The Wrong Trousers with live orchestra. Alongside classic Aardman clips - including Shaun the Sheep - and accompanied by classical and popular music, watch as Wallace prepares to perform his musical marvel, My Concerto in Ee Lad, with help from his faithful canine companion, Gromit... what could possibly go wrong?!

BEAM & Stiles and Drewe New Song Contest (10 September)

Shining a light on new British musical theatre, BEAM, the UK's biggest showcase of new musical theatre, returns after BEAM2020 was postponed, in a new live and digital all-day event on Friday 10th September. BEAM is for anyone interested in musicals, and you can attend in person at Hackney Empire or online with stream.theatre - we'll be live streaming the whole event.

BEAM features presentations of new musicals in development from throughout the UK, including ideas ranging from daytime bhangra raves to climate change told as a love story, from challenging the UK's hostile environment policy to singing lesbian pirates. The 38 new musicals, found via a nationwide call-out, will be presented in live or digital form, and in the evening the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize concert will take place in a huge day celebrating new musicals.

BEAM is produced by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network, with funding and support from Arts Council England, the PRS Foundation, the Coach Jack Curran Trust, Youth Music and the Coral Samuel Charitable Foundation.

My Night With Reg (16-26 September, On Demand 27 September - 23 October)

The Turbine Theatre proudly presents Kevin Elyot's award-winning comedy My Night with Reg in a dazzling new revival this summer, directed by Matt Ryan.

The play won the 1995 Olivier Award for Best Comedy after its transfer from the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs to the West End's Criterion Theatre in its original run.

Set in Guy's London flat, old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis. This award winning comedy captures the fragility of friendship, happiness and life itself.

Waiting in the Wings (LIVE on Friday 24 September)

Back by popular demand, a cast of West End Stars return to bring you a repertoire of songs from the musicals, performed LIVE from the Tyne Theatre and Opera House with an auditorium audience and streamed direct to your homes! This show will see a West End Cast take to the stage!

Our West End Cast Includes: Rachel Spurrell (Mary Poppins, The Phantom of The Opera, Billy Elliot) Kris Manuel (The Phantom of The Opera, Matilda, Starlight Express) Nathan Elwick (Sweeney Todd, Young Frankenstein) Kay Milbourne (Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot) 2 Tom Bales (Hair, The Boy Friend) Jess Daley (Evita) Our show will also feature performances from West End Prep and two 2020 Musical Theatre Graduates who entered our search for a star competition, Lucy Davis (SA Performing Arts Centre) & Joely Colleen Emms (London School of Musical Theatre).

So, whether it is in person or from the comfort of you sofa, make sure you join us for another fabulous night at the theatre!

ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY (On Sale 6 September)

Concert 1: 24th - 26th September

Concert 2: 1st - 3rd October

Tom Duern presents, Roles We'll Never Play filmed Live from The Vaudeville Theatre.

Roles We'll Never Play, the West End's only miscast show sees two star studded casts singing songs outside of their casting brackets. Joined by a 6 piece band, a line up filled to the brim with West End loyalty, taking on the roles they'll never play!

Expect jaw dropping performances and power house vocals throughout!

Look, No Hands (27 September - 10 October, On Demand 11 October - 7 November)

When Vee embarks on her cycling commute, she has no idea that she'll never make it home.

Appearing in a Nightingale Court to face the driver - suffering from amnesia, armed only with her hospital notes, a surprise appearance on 24 Hours in A&E and a bag of ripped clothes - she tries to piece together what happened to her

An uplifting story of hope and survival, this new play explores the female cycling experience and the phenomenon known as post-traumatic growth.

Inspired by a real-life cycling collision experienced by writer-director Lila Clements in 2010.

Recipient of the 2021 National Partnership Award with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, supported by the William Syson Foundation.



INTERMISSIONS

Episode 1: 8th - 10th October

Episode 2: 15th - 17th October

Episode 3: 22nd - 24th October

Episode 4: 29th - 31st October

Episode 5: 5th-7th November

Episode 6: 12th-14th November

Alice Fearn and her team are proud to be bringing the entire Intermissions series to stream.theatre this autumn, where all episodes will appear together for the first time, including our fabulous Christmas Special and the never before seen Intermissions Live!, filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre this Spring. Featuring a mix of chat and music, Intermissions boasts appearances from some of your favourite west-end stars including Sam Tutty, Samantha Barks, Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Kimberly Walsh. In an exclusive for steam.theatre, all episodes will also featured brand new interviews with Alice and the Intermissions Team as they reflect on the project a year on. Not to be missed!

Lady Chatterley's Lover (15-31 October, On Demand 1-7 November)

A new musical adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's infamous literary classic, Lady Chatterley's Lover, will receive a strictly limited West End premiere this summer. Crafted by composer John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre; Closer to the Sun, Harold Pinter Theatre), this world premiere will reenergise Lawrence's sensation for a new audience.

The impassioned tale of female agency and Lady Chatterley's pursuit of a life more than half-lived changed the literary landscape of Britain. Banned as scandalous erotica when first published and subject of a watershed obscenity trial, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the expletives and explicit sexual relationship, but because it presented a physical relationship that traversed social class divides. This intense and fiery classic will find new frenzied power in its translation to the stage.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan with production design by Andrew Exeter