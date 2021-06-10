stream.theatre Announces Pride Month Lineup Including TALES OF THE CITY THE MUSICAL, CRUISE and HUSHABYE MOUNTAIN

From Jeff Whitty, the creator of Avenue Q, and the Scissor Sister's Jake Shears and John Garden comes ARMISTEAD MAUPIN'S TALES OF THE CITY, THE MUSICAL based on Armistead Maupin's landmark series of novels about San Francisco in the 70s. The presentation is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the premiere musical staging at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater in 2011. The production received critical acclaim and now, for the first time, is available to stream.

The musical is available for one week only and is accompanied by an 'in conversation' between A.C.T. artistic director, and Tony Award winning director, Pam MacKinnon and Tony Award nominee Mx. Justin Vivian Bond (who made history as the first actor who identifies as transgender to play a trans character on Broadway at a 2017 one-night-only concert staging of Tales on Broadway) and will address the casting of cis-male and cis-female actors in trans roles in theatre, the broadening evolution and practices over the past decade within the industry and will highlight the importance of trans representation and diversity in theatre.

To continue the pride celebrations, box office and critical smash hit CRUISE returns to stream.theatre following its sold out West End run. This play written and performed by Jake Holden is the true story of what should have been one man's last night on earth.

HUSHABYE MOUNTAIN, by Jonathan Harvey and filmed at Hope Mill Theatre, follows a young man on the cusp of getting into heaven after dying from an Aids-related illness and starts Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Harrison Scott-Smith, Nathan McMullen (Misfits), Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Jodie Prenger (BBC's I'd Do Anything) and Amy Dunn (The Turn of the Screw).

There is plenty more to enjoy this month too with the latest instalment of THE THEATRE CHANNE, who have partnered with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre to celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein, SALFORD LOWRY'S REWRITES featuring three stunning new musicals, DORIAN: A ROCK OPERA and much more!

TALES OF THE CITY (21 - 27 June 2021)

Welcome (back) to 28 Barbary Lane as A.C.T. celebrates the 10th anniversary of its world premiere musical hit, Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, The Musical! This is the first time the original production, captured before a live audience in June 2011, will be seen by the public-streaming for one week only to celebrate San Francisco Pride, June 21-27, 2021. Audiences around the world will finally get to hear Mary Ann, Mona, Brian, Mouse, and their joint-rolling landlady Mrs. Madrigal sing their Tales of the city. Based on Maupin's landmark series of novels about San Francisco in the 70s, and featuring a cast of Broadway favourites, the acclaimed musical was directed by Jason Moore (The Cher Show, Avenue Q, Pitch Perfect), featured music and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters's Jake Shears and John Garden, and a book by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q).

As a special addition, A.C.T. artistic director, and Tony Award winning director, Pam MacKinnon is joined by Tony Award nominee Mx. Justin Vivian Bond-who made history as the first actor who identifies as transgender to play a trans character on Broadway when they took on the role of Mrs. Madrigal for the one-night-only 2017 benefit concert of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, The Musical. The discussion will address the casting of cis-male and cis-female actors in trans roles in theatre, the broadening evolution and practices over the past decade within the industry and will highlight the importance of trans representation and diversity in theatre.

CRUISE (14 - 27 June 2021)

Fresh from its sell-out live West End production, described as 'Life Affirming' (The Telegraph), "Epic" (BroadwayWorld) and "Stunning" (The Guardian), CRUISE is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on earth, and the beautiful film of the play, shot at Shoreditch Town Hall, is returning to Stream.Theatre for a strictly limited season from 14th - 27th June 2021.

When he's diagnosed with HIV in 1984, Michael is told he'll have four years to live - at most. On the last night of his four-year countdown, Michael decides to go out with a bang. He says his goodbyes, dances, sings, and says yes to everything and everyone.

Written and performed by Jack Holden who is 'utterly captivating from start to finish' (All That Dazzles), CRUISE is a celebration of queer culture; a kaleidoscopic musical and spoken word tribute to the veterans of the AIDs crisis; an urgent piece of theatre, with an irresistible 80s soundtrack, which will make you laugh, make you cry, and which inspires us all to live every day as if it's our last.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan and featuring a pulse-quickening 80s electro soundtrack performed live by John Elliott.

Hushabye Mountain (Livestreaming 5 June, Streaming 11-13 June and 18-20 June)

Danny is a young man, waiting to be let into heaven. There seems to be some difficulty about it, but Judy Garland reassures him as she passes by in a boat full of stars. Away from the dreamlike and unexpected version of the afterlife, the people who were closest to Danny struggle with his death from AIDS. His partner Connor is flattened by grief, and groping awkwardly towards a new relationship. Connor's brother Lee and his wife Lana, who was Danny's best friend, find their new marriage overshadowed by the hole Danny's absence has left in their lives. And Danny's mother Beryl, who had kept in contact via increasingly paranoid letters after Danny's father disowned him, is now in a mental hospital and being updated by Judy Garland about her son's progress towards heaven.

First performed in 1999 at the Lyceum Theatre, Crewe, Hushabye Mountain reveals a world that has learned to live with AIDS. It is a world full of love, pain, laughter and friendship, where drugs in their various combinations are exhilarating, destructive, costly and even life restoring.

This production contains strong language, adult themes and depiction of Drug Taking.

The Theatre Channel - R(From 7 May onwards, On Demand and scheduled)

The Theatre Channel is a one-of-a-kind series that stages and films some of the most iconic and celebrated musical theatre songs of all time. Each song is performed by legendary UK and international stars of stage and screen, while all being filmed on location at The Theatre Café and in the heart of London's West-End.

Created by The Theatre Channel in partnership with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Episode 7: Rodgers & Hammerstein will include rehearsal footage from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's summer production featuring Natasha May Thomas (Louise Bigelow) and choreographer Drew McOnie.

The episode will feature performances of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein songs by double Olivier Award-nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, West End and Broadway, Into The Woods, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and triple Olivier Award-nominee Josefina Gabrielle (Oklahoma! West End and Broadway, Hello Dolly!, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Helen Hayes Award-winner Caroline Sheen (Mary Poppins, UK tour, 9 to 5, Savoy Theatre).

Featured performers also include: Daniel Koek - one of the youngest men to play Jean Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables, Amara Okereke (winner of Best Actress in a Musical award at the Stage Debut Awards 2018 for performance as Cosette in Les Misérables) and recent graduates Ethlinn Rose and Tavio Wright.

BULLY AND JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW

Episode 2 (11-13 June and on demand)

Episode 3 (25-27 June and on demand)

Episode 4 (9-11 July and on demand)

BULLY AND JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW is hosted by Wolves and England footballing legend Steve Bull MBE and Sky TV presenter Johnny Phillips, taking a highly amusing look into football, fame, and friendships. The series is filmed against the backdrop of The Grand Theatre's beautiful auditorium with guests such as Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Wolves legends, "King" John Richards, Don Goodman, Steve Froggatt and more!

Run Time : 90 Mins (Approx.)

Ticket Price: £10.00 plus £3.00 transaction fee.

DORIAN: A ROCK MUSICAL (16 - 22nd July)

Oscar Wilde's classic tale is given a Glam, epic, modern twist with a newly composed score that sears through the action, propelled by influences from Bowie to Brecht. A rock star, trapped in eternal adolescence, wants to change the course of his life and discover love. But, can you find love when you have sold your soul to the Devil? Whilst sitting for the eccentric society painter, Basil Hallward, Dorian is discovered by the influential Lord Henry and is soon under the spell of this dangerous, charismatic music impresario. Dorian, the secret child of love and death, is suddenly thrust into a confusing world where love dare not speak its name.

Although The Picture of Dorian Gray was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, its themes of vanity, mortality, and corruption still resonate.

Now, filmed at a secret location in the heart of Mayfair, it will be brought to audiences online.

With rising star Bart Lambert (Offie Award Winner 2020: Male Performance in a Musical - Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story) as the titular character, the cast comprises John Addison (The Life, Southwark Playhouse; A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre), Johanna Stanton (The Rocky Horror Show, No. 1 UK Tour; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Apollo Theatre), Fia Houston-Hamilton (Mamma Mia!, UK Tour; Wolf of Wall Street, Immersive London), Lewis Rae (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regents Park Open Air Theatre; Mame, Hope Mill Theatre), Sophie Jugé (Coppelia, Birmingham Royal Ballet; Good Omens, BBC), Robert Grose (Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre; EastEnders, BBC) and Tristan Pegg (The Merry Wives of Windsor, RSC; The Shape of the Impossible, National Theatre)

Music and Lyrics by Joe Evans

Written and Directed by Linnie Reedman.

BANDSTAND (1 - 14 June 2021)

In Bandstand, it is 1945 and the boys are back. With American soldiers returning home, singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski dreams of rebuilding his life, forgetting his demons, and hopes for everything to be just like it was before. When NBC announces a national competition, a Tribute To The Troops, Donny joins forces with a motley group of musicians, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen: a band of veterans. On their journey, they fight to have their voices heard, struggle to trust each other, and together must make a sacrifice that could end it all.Bandstand began its Broadway run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights). Music by Richard Oberacker. Book and lyrics are by Robert Taylor and Oberacker. Bandstand won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Choreography and received a nomination for Best Orchestrations (Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen).

Journey Across The Impossible: Apollo Saxophone Quartet (4 - 6 June, then 7 - 13 June on demand)

In 1998 the ASQ was commissioned to write a substantial new series of works for black and white film. The group hand-picked an hour-long selection of short films, many from the early experimental days of film in the early 1900s, and set them to original scores. For the first time ever, these are now available as a streamed performance.

The programme offers a captivating and thought-provoking insight into how the film world has changed since its humble beginnings over a century ago. Juxtaposed with modern soundtracks, the themes of these wonderful films are just as relevant today as when they were first conceived. The music from many of these films, along with the group's ground breaking original scores written with poet Lemn Sissay (The Four Seasons) is recorded on the ASQ CD Word & Pictures.

Run Time : 60 Mins (approx.)

Price : £12.00 plus £3.00 transaction fee

A Starry Night In (7 - 12 June)

Spend 'A Starry Night In' with British theatre's finest talent - from legends of stage and screen to exciting rising stars! Directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady), the star-studded line-up includes:

Adrian Lester - Multi-award winning actor who recently starred in the National Theatre's lockdown performance of Romeo & Juliet.

Harriet Walter - Spell-bound audiences in the Donmar's Shakespeare Trilogy, directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

Clive Rowe - Musical theatre legend, Olivier Award winner, and recently starred as Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic.

Rosalie Craig - Made history as the first actress to play Bobbie in the West End's ground-breaking production of Company.

Peter Polycarpou - Veteran of stage and screen and nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in OSLO.

Aisha Jawando - Star of The Tina Turner Musical.

Jade Anouka & Grace Savage - A stunning spoken word and beatbox duo, Jade also starred in the BBC's His Dark Materials and Graceis a singer-songwriter whose single "Temper Temper" was recently upload of the week on BBC Music Introducing...

You'll also hear inspiring stories from Mousetrap Theatre Projects, the charity dedicated to giving disadvantaged and vulnerable children access to the magic of theatre.



A Doll's House (10 - 27 June on demand)

It's Christmas in a small Norwegian town and Nora Helmer excitedly plans gifts and surprises for her family. But beneath the surface of this seeming happiness and domestic bliss lurks a terrible secret which Nora has kept from her husband for eight years.

On Christmas Eve a stranger comes to call who threatens to reveal this secret, casting a shadow over her marriage and transforming the Helmer's lives forever

Ibsen's controversial classic challenges the imbalance of power within a picture-perfect marriage; inspiring us to transcend society's accepted norms and to reach for freedom, independence and true responsibility in our own lives.

Salford Lowry's REWRITES (11 - 26 June 2021)

The Lowry's annual mini-musical theatre festival REWRITES returns with 3 new musicals in development. But this year we are going BIG! For the first time, the performances will take place on our huge Lyric stage and audiences will be sat onstage with the performers. AND we are streaming these exciting new shows online through the stream.theatre platform from Fri 11 June.

The new musicals-in-development showcased at REWRITES will include:

REWRITES: GAME THEORY by Rachel Bellman and Josh Bird, developed by Perfect Pitch

Presented as a work-in-progress, concert style presentation, Game Theory tells the story of Cass, a university fresher desperate to feel like she belongs, and her three student friends hovering on the fringes of campus society, Mia, Tom and Luke. As the group are drawn into the black market underworld of endangered flowers (yes that's a thing!) they all become entangled in a criminal investigation, and it's soon clear that someone is lying to them.

But the real question is... how far would you go for your friends?

REWRITES: A MOTHER'S SONG by Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo

Three remarkable women at different times in history, all linked by bloodline, find connection through the traditional folk ballads passed down their family tree. These songs have traveled the globe, from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and into the Appalachian mountains. And in modern-day New York, Sarah's rediscovery of these songs and the family stories embedded within them, help guide her through life-changing events and decisions. Can Sarah maintain her identity as an independent, queer woman in NYC, without abandoning the traditions of her childhood?

A contemporary new musical with an original pop-folk score from award-winning composer Finn Anderson.

REWRITES: 34 by Drew Dillon, presented by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment

A one man musical with a pop infused score, 34 tells the story of a young gay man navigating life and love in Belfast while wrestling with the politics, relationships and the pull of the place he calls home.

Waiting in the Wings With West End Stars (18th June 2021)

Tyne Theatre Rep is proud to present another instalment of its highly acclaimed musical concert 'Waiting in the Wings with West End Stars'.

Back by popular demand, a cast of West End stars return to bring you a repertoire of songs from the musicals, performed live from the Tyne Theatre and Opera House with a socially distanced audience and streamed direct to your homes!

This show will see a new cast take to the stage, including six of our lead performers from the recent Sound of Silence production.

Our West End cast will be:

Lucy Aiston (Six)

Carly Burns (Hair, Hairspray)

Jess Brady (Twang the Musical)

Adam Strong (Rock of Ages, The Voice UK)

Nathan Elwick (Dear Evan Hansen, Young Frankenstein)

Kris Manuel (Phantom of the Opera, Matilda)

The show will also feature performances from West End Prep and two 2020 Musical Theatre graduates who entered a Search for a Star competition, Nathan Shaw and Jorja Foster.