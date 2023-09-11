ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Will Embark on New UK Tour

The tour opens at the Leeds Playhouse on 15 February and visits theatres around the country until July.
Zog and his crew are flying back to the stage in 2024! Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will once again tour the UK in 2024, opening at the Leeds Playhouse on 15 February and visiting theatres around the country until July.
Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a bang-crash-thump. Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. However, Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress!
With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?
Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK’s number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.
First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.
Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions in association with Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man and Zog.
Zog and the Flying Doctors is co-directed by Katie Beard and Bobby Delaney, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, choreography by Katie Beard, set and costume designs by Lucy Bradridge, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, and with puppetry by Edie Edmundson The musical director will be Bobby Delaney and the musical supervisor & orchestrator will be Paul Herbert. Casting will be announced in due course.
FEBRUARY
15-17
LEEDS Playhouse
0113 213 7700
ON SALE SOON
20-25
NEWCASTLE
Northern Stage
0191 230 5151
ON SALE SOON
MARCH
8-10
WINCHESTER
Theatre Royal Winchester
01962 840 440
15-17
NORTHAMPTON
Royal & Derngate
01604624811
19-21
WORCESTER
Swan Theatre
01905 611 427
26-28
COVENTRY
Belgrade Theatre
024 7655 3055
ON SALE SOON
29-31
CARDIFF
New Theatre
0343 310 0041
APRIL
2-14
BRISTOL
Old Vic
0117 987 7877
ON SALE SOON
16-18
HEREFORD
The Courtyard
01432 340555
23-25
HIGH WYCOMBE
Wycombe Swan
0343 310 0060
26-28
DARTFORD
The Orchard Theatre
0343 310 0033
ON SALE SOON
MAY
14-16
BROMLEY
Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020
17-19
CORBY
The Core at Corby Cube
01536 470470
ON SALE 15 SEP
24-26
SOUTHEND
Palace Theatre
0343 310 0030
28-2 (Jun)
KINGSTON
Rose Theatre
020 8174 0090
JUNE
4-5
SHEFFIELD
City Hall
7-9
CHESTER
Storyhouse
01244 409 113
12-13
LINCOLN
New Theatre Royal
01522 519999
ON SALE SOON
14-16
CREWE
Lyceum Theatre
0343 310 0050
18-20
HUDDERSFIELD
Lawrence Batley Theatre
01484 430528
25-27
MILTON KEYNES
The Stables
01908 280800
29-30
TAUNTON
Brewhouse
01823 283 244
JULY
2-4
HORSHAM
The Capitol
01403 750220
5-7
YORK
Grand Opera House
ON SALE SOON
9-10
SOUTHPORT
The Atkinson
01704 533 333
12-14
MANCHESTER HOME
0161 200 1500
23-25
SOUTHAMPTON MAST
Mayflower Studios
02380 711811
26-28
GUILDFORD
Yvonne Arnaud
01483 44 00 00
ON SALE SOON
