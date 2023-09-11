ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Will Embark on New UK Tour

The tour opens at the Leeds Playhouse on 15 February and visits theatres around the country until July. 

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Zog and his crew are flying back to the stage in 2024! Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will once again tour the UK in 2024, opening at the Leeds Playhouse on 15 February and visiting theatres around the country until July. 

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a bang-crash-thump. Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. However, Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress!

With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK’s number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions in association with Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man and Zog.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is co-directed by Katie Beard and Bobby Delaney, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, choreography by Katie Beard, set and costume designs by Lucy Bradridge, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, and with puppetry by Edie Edmundson The musical director will be Bobby Delaney and the musical supervisor & orchestrator will be Paul Herbert. Casting will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

15-17    
LEEDS Playhouse  
0113 213 7700
ON SALE SOON

20-25    
NEWCASTLE
Northern Stage 
0191 230 5151
ON SALE SOON

MARCH

8-10   
WINCHESTER
Theatre Royal Winchester 
01962 840 440

15-17 
NORTHAMPTON
Royal & Derngate  
01604624811  

19-21 
WORCESTER
Swan Theatre  
01905 611 427 

26-28 
COVENTRY
Belgrade Theatre  
024 7655 3055
ON SALE SOON

29-31 
CARDIFF
New Theatre  
0343 310 0041

APRIL

2-14    
BRISTOL
Old Vic  
0117 987 7877
ON SALE SOON

16-18    
HEREFORD
The Courtyard  
01432 340555 

23-25    
HIGH WYCOMBE
Wycombe Swan  
0343 310 0060 

26-28    
DARTFORD
The Orchard Theatre  
0343 310 0033
ON SALE SOON  

MAY

14-16  
BROMLEY
Churchill Theatre  
0343 310 0020  

17-19  
CORBY
The Core at Corby Cube  
01536 470470
ON SALE 15 SEP 

24-26  
SOUTHEND
Palace Theatre  
0343 310 0030 

28-2 (Jun) 
KINGSTON
Rose Theatre 
020 8174 0090 

JUNE

4-5        
SHEFFIELD
City Hall 

7-9        
CHESTER
Storyhouse 
01244 409 113

12-13    
LINCOLN
New Theatre Royal  
01522 519999
ON SALE SOON

14-16   
CREWE
Lyceum Theatre  
0343 310 0050 

18-20   
HUDDERSFIELD
Lawrence Batley Theatre  
01484 430528

25-27   
MILTON KEYNES
The Stables  
01908 280800  

29-30   
TAUNTON
Brewhouse 
01823 283 244

JULY

2-4       
HORSHAM
The Capitol 
01403 750220

5-7       
YORK
Grand Opera House  
ON SALE SOON  

9-10    
SOUTHPORT
The Atkinson  
01704 533 333  

12-14  
MANCHESTER HOME  
0161 200 1500   

23-25  
SOUTHAMPTON MAST
Mayflower Studios  
02380 711811 

26-28  
GUILDFORD
Yvonne Arnaud  
01483 44 00 00
ON SALE SOON 




