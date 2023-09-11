ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Will Embark on New UK Tour

Zog and his crew are flying back to the stage in 2024! Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will once again tour the UK in 2024, opening at the Leeds Playhouse on 15 February and visiting theatres around the country until July.

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a bang-crash-thump. Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. However, Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress!

With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK’s number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions in association with Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man and Zog.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is co-directed by Katie Beard and Bobby Delaney, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, choreography by Katie Beard, set and costume designs by Lucy Bradridge, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, and with puppetry by Edie Edmundson The musical director will be Bobby Delaney and the musical supervisor & orchestrator will be Paul Herbert. Casting will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

15-17

LEEDS Playhouse

0113 213 7700

ON SALE SOON

20-25

NEWCASTLE

Northern Stage

0191 230 5151

ON SALE SOON

MARCH

8-10

WINCHESTER

Theatre Royal Winchester

01962 840 440

15-17

NORTHAMPTON

Royal & Derngate

01604624811

19-21

WORCESTER

Swan Theatre

01905 611 427

26-28

COVENTRY

Belgrade Theatre

024 7655 3055

ON SALE SOON

29-31

CARDIFF

New Theatre

0343 310 0041

APRIL

2-14

BRISTOL

Old Vic

0117 987 7877

ON SALE SOON

16-18

HEREFORD

The Courtyard

01432 340555

23-25

HIGH WYCOMBE

Wycombe Swan

0343 310 0060

26-28

DARTFORD

The Orchard Theatre

0343 310 0033

ON SALE SOON

MAY

14-16

BROMLEY

Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020

17-19

CORBY

The Core at Corby Cube

01536 470470

ON SALE 15 SEP

24-26

SOUTHEND

Palace Theatre

0343 310 0030

28-2 (Jun)

KINGSTON

Rose Theatre

020 8174 0090

JUNE

4-5

SHEFFIELD

City Hall

7-9

CHESTER

Storyhouse

01244 409 113

12-13

LINCOLN

New Theatre Royal

01522 519999

ON SALE SOON

14-16

CREWE

Lyceum Theatre

0343 310 0050

18-20

HUDDERSFIELD

Lawrence Batley Theatre

01484 430528

25-27

MILTON KEYNES

The Stables

01908 280800

29-30

TAUNTON

Brewhouse

01823 283 244

JULY

2-4

HORSHAM

The Capitol

01403 750220

5-7

YORK

Grand Opera House

ON SALE SOON

9-10

SOUTHPORT

The Atkinson

01704 533 333

12-14

MANCHESTER HOME

0161 200 1500

23-25

SOUTHAMPTON MAST

Mayflower Studios

02380 711811

26-28

GUILDFORD

Yvonne Arnaud

01483 44 00 00

ON SALE SOON