York Based Pilot Theatre To Stream Online Their Current Production Of CRONGTON KNIGHTS

York based Pilot Theatre will be webcasting the online premiere of their current co-production of Emteaz Husain's adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning young adult novel Crongton Knights. The webcast will be available to stream online for free from 6.45pm on Wednesday 22 April , the day the production was due to open at the Theatre Peckham in London.

The webcast will start at 6.45pm with a special introduction from the creative team of author Alex Wheatle, playwright Emteaz Hussain and co-directors Esther Richardson and Corey Campbell. The production will be available to stream online at

www.pilot-theatre.com/webcast until Saturday 9 May, the day the tour was due to finish at Theatre Peckham.

To coincide with the webcast Pilot will be putting online a series of talks & Q&A's with the team behind Crongton Knights. The first Pilot Connects event will be a Q&A with the production's composer and musical director, Conrad Murray, hosted by Pilot's Artistic Director, Esther Richardson on Thursday 23 April.

Crongton Knights takes its audience on a night of madcap adventure as McKay and his friends 'The Magnificent Six' encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry. In this world premiere adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel, the pulse of the city is alive on stage with a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals laid down by the cast and created by acclaimed musician Conrad Murray.

Crongton Knights is a co-production between Pilot Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal who last year formed - with The Mercury Theatre Colchester - a new partnership to develop theatre for younger audiences. During the 4 years 2019-2022 the consortium will commission and co-produce four original mid-scale productions.

For more information on forthcoming Pilot Connects events visit www.pilot-theatre.com/performance/current/pilot-connects/





