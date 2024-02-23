YAMATO: THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN Comes to the Peacock Theatre This Summer

Sadlers Wells will welcome a new rhythmic spectacle as the sensational YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan return with their show The Wings of Phoenix in 2024. With a remarkable 30-year history and having performed in 54 countries around the world with over 4,500 shows, YAMATO, the globally renowned Japanese taiko drumming group, bring their breathtaking performances to London characterised by unparalleled athleticism, energy and passion which resonate with explosive beats. This acclaimed company, with its incredible track record, celebrates the exhilarating tradition that they have continued for years, and set new expectations for the evolution of this ancient art form. Adrenaline-fuelled and full of vibrant colour, YAMATO will bring the spirit of Japan to the Peacock Theatre in the West End this summer.

Based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, which is well regarded as the hometown and birthplace of Japanese culture, YAMATO travel all over the world to share in their culture in an astonishing spectacle of drumbeats. Touring with a symphony of over 40 traditional taiko drums which range in size from 10kg to 500kg, YAMATO perform in theatres, schools, and also hold workshops and Taiko lessons. The impressive troupe are established ambassadors for Taiko drumming, continuing to evolve and respect the tradition from which it derives for modern audiences. Taiko drums are an instrument with a history spanning over a millennium, deeply ingrained in the lives of Japanese people. Its deep and resonant sounds have facilitated dialogue with the gods in Shinto rituals, fostered harmony among people during festivals, provided solace and, above all, stirred the soul. YAMATO believes in the inherent power of the taiko.

On stage, the highly skilled drummers perform with more than 40 Taiko drums, all of which have different characteristics. The largest drum, ‘Odaiko’, hewn from a mighty 400-year-old tree, is approximately two metres in diameter and weighs 500kg. All the Taiko drums are different sizes and produce unique sounds that contribute to YAMATO’s unforgettable sonic tapestry.

To use these remarkable drums, the musicians have trained their bodies to be able to work these incredible, massive instruments. The Taiko drums both explode with sound and produce delicate music, providing the listener with a palette of meticulously crafted sound. YAMATO’s shows are known as ‘physical music’, and receive high acclaim all over the world. Their show The Wings of a Phoenix is sometimes intense, sad, comforting and comical – and always enthralling. YAMATO is not just a performance; it’s an extraordinary journey that ignites a fire in every soul – a call that beckons audiences to witness the spirit of Japan like never before.