World Premiere of Ric Renton's NOTHING IN A BUTTERFLY Comes to Omnibus Theatre This Spring

Dorty Mooth Theatre and Omnibus Theatre present the World Premiere of NOTHING IN A BUTTERFLY by Ric Renton.

Performances run Tuesday 29 March - Saturday 2 April 2022.

Who is Junk? Is he a salesman? Addict? High-flyer? '786'? 'Little divie'? At this moment he faces the alluring promise of a 48-storey plummet from the balcony of a glittering hotel. So where does he go from here?

Nothing in a Butterfly is a blistering new play about finding rock bottom on top of the world. From flying fists in Tyneside to hard sales in Dubai, this visceral odyssey is based on the true story of Geordie actor and playwright Ric Renton (currently on attachment at Paines Plough). A blazing debut which asks what can save people from themselves; and what does it take to break a cycle of violence?

Cast: Marième Diouf (The Hoes, Hampstead Theatre), Michael Jinks (Flesh and Bone, Soho Theatre), Olivia Onyehara (Braids, Live Theatre/BBC Radio 4) and Ric Renton.

Developed by Synergy Theatre Project and dramaturg Neil Grutchfield.