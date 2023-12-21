Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches New Podcast SPOTLIGHT

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has launched a brand new podcast, SPOTLIGHT, which lifts the curtain on life at the theatre. The episodes will feature a variety of guests including the stars of the shows, people who work backstage and those in other roles which make the theatre a crucial part of the community.

The first three episodes will be made available to listen over the festive period, all themed to the Grand Theatre’s spectacular five star pantomime, SNOW WHITE. The episodes will be available to watch on the Grand Theatre’s YouTube channel.

In each episode, host Scott Bird sits down with guests to discuss life backstage and onstage at the Grand Theatre.

Episode One is available now with guests Steve Bull and Dave Purcell. The Wolves and England footballing legend sits down to discuss his involvement with the Grand Theatre pantomime mirror, designed by Dave Purcell who reveals how it was made.

Episode Two premieres on Boxing Day with guests Remy Lloyd and Leonie Wall. Head of Outreach at the Grand, Remy Lloyd talks about accessible performances at the theatre and what has been done to make sure as many people can access the magic of the Grand Theatre pantomime this year. She is joined by Leonie Wall from the ensemble who reveals all about learning to ice skate with Robin Cousins and introduces a very special guest, Davina from the Peaky Miners!

Episode Three premieres on New Year’s Eve with guests Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy. The CBeebies presenters join Scott to discuss starring in this year’s panto as Snow White and Prince William of Wombourne. Local girl Evie recalls her memories of coming to and performing at the Grand as a child and Gyasi discusses the magic of pantomime traditions in Wolverhampton and back home in Belfast.

The first episodes of the podcast will be available to watch on YouTube and Grand Theatre social media channels, with a full launch in January 2024.

Communications Manager at the Grand Theatre, Scott Bird said; “it has been a delight to sit down with the people who put so much of the magic into the Grand Theatre. Beyond the curtain, so many people play crucial roles in keeping the theatre running but rarely get that moment in the spotlight. The brand new podcast will set out to share stories from the stage and beyond throughout the course of 2024 with some very exciting episodes to come.”