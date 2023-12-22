Wolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant Award

Learn about the exciting improvements planned for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre with the newly received government grant.

Dec. 22, 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant Award

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has awarded Wolverhampton Grand Theatre a grant from the Community Ownership Fund to implement Phase One of their City Centre expansion plans.

Last month the theatre signed a twelve-month exclusivity agreement with the owners of Amar House, the building which formally incorporated The Slade Rooms. Thanks to this grant award, the Grand Theatre is now able to move forward with plans to acquire the building in totality and Phase One (ground floor) will be launched by the end of next year.

Further funding will be sourced to assist with the development of the building in its entirety as part of the Theatre’s ongoing creative arts plan.

The vision for this large-scale Community Arts Hub development will be to transform the site into a multi-disciplinary arts venue, including a 250-seat studio theatre, a further smaller scale performance space, rehearsal rooms, exhibition facilities, office and creative business space.

Expansion planning first began in 2018 when the theatre announced intentions to purchase the former post office building next door to the Grand Theatre, however these plans have since been shelved.

Adrian Jackson CEO & Artistic Director said,

“Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is committed to supporting and empowering our cherished community, therefore the grant from the Community Ownership Fund will allow us to continue to enhance the cultural and creative enrichment within the City.

 

Furthermore, the grant will save an existing asset, The Slade Rooms, which has been at risk of loss and will now be preserved for generations within our vision for the future.

 

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has been developing major creative expansion plans for the past six years and these will now finally become a reality.

 

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities for recognising the significant impact our work has on the local community and, for the exciting new chapter we open in the Grand Theatre history.”

 

Grand Theatre Chairman Philip Barnett said  " The Board has been working alongside Adrian and his team for the last seven years. 

We have had a number of disappointments along the way, but I am delighted that the Grand Theatre has secured the funding that will enable Adrian's artistic vision to be turned into reality for the benefit of the people of Wolverhampton and surrounding area".

 

The Government has created the Community Ownership Fund to save community assets at risk of loss and empower communities to shape things that matter most to them locally.

 



Recommended For You