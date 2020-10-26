Wolverhampton Grand Announces Socially Distanced Season

Tickets go on sale to Friends Of The Grand on Wednesday 28 October at 10am and to the general public on Friday 30 October at 10am.

Following hot on the heels of last week's funding success, management at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have today announced they will re-open in December for a variety of socially distanced performances.

On Sunday 6 December at 7pm, ex-Strictly brother and sister team will present AN EVENING WITH KEVIN AND JO CLIFTON.

An intimate show produced for a socially distanced audience, the talented siblings will sing songs from their CD, tell stories of their dancing lives and perform some of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional dance partners.

As part of the successful Audience Development Programme the theatre will host its first ever Bollywood cinema screening of DEVDAS on Sunday 13 December at 3pm.

The 2002 smash hit follows the story of Devdas, after his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he is in love with. Devdas Mukherjee's life spirals further and further out of control as he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain.

Children's show DEAR SANTA LIVE will run from Sunday 20 - Thursday 24 December at various times, please see the website.

From the author of the well-loved children's book DEAR ZOO by Rod Campbell. Santa is determined to deliver the Christmas present to our little hero Sarah. But he doesn't get it right straight away! With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something 'perfect', just in time for Christmas Eve.

The final production is a brand-new film adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL which will be screened on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 December at 7pm. This beautiful adaptation is told through contemporary ballet, with a striking set and dazzling costumes. The story is voiced by a host of Hollywood stars including Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Daniel Kaluuya.

Nathan Brine, Associate Director Of Creative and Production said,

"I am beyond thrilled that we are able to re-open the theatre this December. We are of course extremely sad to not be able to host our traditional festive pantomime this year, I do however truly believe there is something for everyone in this very special socially distanced line up.

The work our team have put into ensuring The Grand will be fully Covid compliant is incredible and we cannot wait to safely welcome our audiences back into the building and bring life back into our beautiful auditorium."

