Wiltshire Creative Announced As Associate Partner Of Ramps On The Moon

Wiltshire Creative has today been announced as an Associate Partner of Ramps on the Moon, the award-winning Arts Council funded collaborative theatre network.

Wiltshire Creative will join Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme (RTYDS) as an Associate Partner and will collaborate with core consortium members New Wolsey Theatre, Leeds Playhouse, Birmingham REP, Nottingham Playhouse, Theatre Royal Stratford East and Sheffield Theatres as part of the network.

Ramps on the Moon's aim is to elevate and normalise the place of disabled and D/deaf people in mid-scale mainstream theatre, and the consortium partners are excited by seeing diversity as an engine for even greater creativity.

Ramps on the Moon's accolades to date include an Olivier Award nomination for Birmingham REP's production of The Government Inspector, the UK Theatre Award for Best Touring Production 2017 for The New Wolsey's production of The Who's Tommy, and the 2017 UK Theatre Promotion of Diversity Award to The New Wolsey for its work on Ramps on the Moon.

Wiltshire Creative, which comprises of Salisbury Arts Centre, Salisbury International Arts Festival and Salisbury Playhouse, will recruit an Agent for Change as part of their new role. The Agent will support Wiltshire Creative to achieve organisational change by:

Embedding D/deaf, disabled and learning disabled people throughout their organisation

Putting access and inclusion at the heart of the organisation

Creating long term employment and training opportunities for D/deaf and disabled people

Ensuring opportunities for D/deaf, disabled and learning-disabled theatre makers

Ramps on the Moon's Director for Change Michèle Taylor said of the announcement, "We are delighted that Wiltshire Creative has come on board as an Associate partner of Ramps on the Moon. The leadership has the whole organisation behind them in working alongside us to elevate and amplify the voices of disabled and deaf people in mainstream theatre. We are excited to see Wiltshire Creative recruit an Agent for Change and take their already great work around disability to a new level."

Sebastian Warrack, Executive Director of Wiltshire Creative said, "At Wiltshire Creative, we are delighted to be joining Ramps on the Moon as an Associate Company. We are honoured to have the opportunity to put into action the extensive research and learnings Ramps on the Moon has developed over the years. As well as hiring an Agent for Change, we are committed to improving access and normalising the presence of disabled people in all future activities across Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury Arts Centre and Salisbury International Arts Festival, with a particular focus on diversifying audiences, making spaces more accessible, catering more coherently to access needs of casts, companies and staff members, and making our spaces more welcoming and accessible to all."

Ramps on the Moon's upcoming projects include award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, which is produced by Leeds Playhouse in association with Ramps on the Moon and will be available to watch online from 25 October - 20 November. Tickets are available from all Ramps on the Moon partner theatres' respective box offices.