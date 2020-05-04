West End Stars Announced For Daniel and Laura Curtis Virtual Concert

The Barn Theatre have announced a new virtual concert series showcasing the works of Britain's musical theatre composers, beginning with The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Daniel and Laura Curtis.

Daniel and Laura Curtis are award winning musical theatre composers and lyricists, whose work has been performed at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium. The pair have been described as "a magical, formidable writing team" by Success Circuit, with Broadway World declaring their music "simply lovely to listen to".

The concert, which airs on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 9th May 2020 at 7:30pm BST, will see the married Welsh songwriters discuss the creative process behind their music, as well as introducing performances from a line-up of West End, Broadway and opera stars.

The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Daniel and Laura Curtis will see performances from Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables, We Will Rock You), Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Kieran Brown (Titanic, Les Misérables), Brian Cheney (Carmen, Tosca), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Luke McCall (Les Misérables, Titanic), Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera) and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

The Barn Theatre have launched the virtual concert series to celebrate Britain's musical theatre composers and to discover more about their creative processes. The second concert of the series will celebrate the music of Scottish award-nominated composer Finn Anderson.

Finn Anderson previously collaborated with the Barn Theatre on the music and lyrics for the theatre's 2019 world premiere of Alan Pollock's new version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, starring Olivier Award nominee Patrick Ryecart (The Crown, The King's Speech). He is also an Off West End Award nominee for his musical Islander and was recently announced as 2020's Cameron Mackintosh resident composer at the Lowry and Hope Mill Theatre.

The official date and line-up for Finn Anderson's concert will be announced at a further date.

The series forms part of the Barn Theatre's Behind The Barn Door live streaming service. Set up in March, when the theatre had to temporarily close following government guidance, the service includes a full recording of the Barn Theatre's critically-acclaimed 2019 Built by Barn production of William Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Hal Chambers and starring Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders, Wicked) and Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham, We Will Rock You).

The service also includes a Shakespeare in lockdown series, where creatives have reimagined the Bard's classic monologues to reflect present day lockdown, entitled Bard From The Barn. The series, which is co-produced by Hal Chambers, Aaron Sidwell and the Barn Theatre, airs weekdays at 5pm and features performances from over 30 performers including Tricia Adele-Turner (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black) and Jasper Cartwright (War Horse).

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.





