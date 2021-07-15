Weekend Of Live Music Announced For Hale Barns Carnival

Hale Barns Carnival opens its doors tomorrow - and the forecast is set fair for a fantastic three days of entertainment under sunny July skies.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s meaning audiences at the popular annual carnival can be assured of a warm and welcoming weekend of music and family-friendly fun.

Hale Barns Carnival 2021 takes place from Friday 16 July to Sunday 18 July - and will be a socially distanced event with extra Covid-safe measures in place.

Organisers were determined to bring back the annual event, which raises tens of thousands of pounds for charity, after it had to be postponed last year because of the pandemic.

Max Eden, from Hale Barns Events, said today: "The forecast looks fantastic for the whole weekend, and you can feel a real buzz around this year's Hale Barns; we've got a brilliant line-up over all three evenings and the daytime carnival is also going to be lots of fun.

"A lot of hard work and preparation has also gone into making sure the event is Covid-secure so everyone can be assured of a safe and relaxed time. It may be two years since we were last able to stage Hale Barns Carnival, but I can promise you - it's going to be worth the wait."

A very special Proms with Russell Watson officially opens the carnival tomorrow evening, with the concert raising money for The Seashell Trust - a Cheshire charity which helps young people with complex needs and communication challenges.

And just announced is exciting new classical crossover duo Forever Tenors who will support the superstar singer at Friday's concert. Adam Lacey and Rob Durkin boast an impressive array of professional credits from the world of opera and West End musicals and bring their irresistible brand of classical pop - along with an infectious, cheeky charm - to Hale Barns for the first time.

Seventies disco legends Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, headline the event on Saturday, promising an evening of classic hits and dance floor favourites including Rivers of Babylon, Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holiday, Daddy Cool, Brown Girl in the Ring and their chart-topping 2021 TikTok version of Rasputin.

They will be supported by String Infusion. The vibrant, all female electric string group features world-class musicians and will also have a guest vocalist with them on stage to present an immersive live pop classical set before Boney M take to the stage.

And then on Sunday, the Eighties comes to Hale Barns with a night headlined by Katrina and the Waves and Five Star featuring Denise Pearson. Support comes from Doctor and the Medics, while Brother Beyond featuring Nathan Moore who will also perform as part of the evening.

All of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund the building of a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

Meanwhile on Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy free daytime fun with a packed programme which includes a special 'Kidchella' with lots of live music, a craft activity tent, traditional fun fair rides, a makers' market, food village and bars.

There will also be a Supercars paddock packed with vehicles from the big and small screen including cars which had a starring role in James Bond, The Saint and Only Fools and Horses.

Daytime entry is free from noon until 4.45pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

The carnival weekend will be staged with measures in place, including more space and hand sanitizer stations, to ensure a relaxed and safe event for all the family.

Hale Barns Carnival is sponsored by Benchmark Security Group and B&M, and the official radio partner is Greatest Hits Radio.

Tickets for all concerts are on sale from the website www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk.

There are also special VIP pods for up to 10 people available to hire, giving access to a premium bar, full at-table waitress service and VIP toilets.