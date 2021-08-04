Watch The Two Latest Plays From Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre, THE GIRL NEXT DOOR and HOME, I'M DARLING at Home

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is launching a film of its latest play, Laura Wade's Home, I'm Darling, alongside a re-run of the film of Alan Ayckbourn's The Girl Next Door.

Home, I'm Darling will be available from the theatre's website from noon on Monday 9 August to midnight on Sunday 29 August.

The Girl Next Door will be available from noon on Wednesday 1 September to midnight on Sunday 19 September.

Home, I'm Darling is a co-production between the SJT, the Octagon Theatre, Bolton, and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick, and stars Vicky Binns, Sandy Foster, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tom Kanji, Sophie Mercell and Susan Twist.

Sweet peas in the garden; homemade lemon curd in the kitchen; marital bliss in the bedroom. Judy and Johnny seem to be the perfect couple - quite sickeningly happy, in fact.

But is their marriage everything it seems? Are there cracks in their happiness? And what happens when the 1950s family values they love so much don't quite work any more in the 21st century?

Laura Wade 's sparkling comedy introduces us to a couple discovering that nostalgia ain't what it used to be.

Directed by Liz Stevenson, the show is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Zoe Spurr and Associate Lighting Designer Paul Stear and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. The movement director is Chi-San Howard. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG, with Casting Assistant Olivia Barr. The Costume Supervisor is Lisa Aitken. Director of Photography, Editor and Colourist is Daniel Abell, sound capture and final mix is by Chris Jones at Beckview Studios, and

Home, I'm Darling can also be seen live on stage at the SJT until Saturday 14 August 2021. It will then be performed at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton, from 1 September to 2 October and at Theatre by the Lake, Keswick from 6 to 30 October.

The Girl Next Door sees veteran actor Rob Hathaway stuck at home during the summer of 2020 with only his sensible older sister for company. Rob has little to do but relive his glory days when, as the star of the nation's favourite TV period drama National Fire Service, he ruled the roost as George 'Tiger' Jennings: wartime hero, and living legend among firefighters.

Then one day Rob spots a stranger hanging out the washing in the adjoining garden. But the neighbours haven't been around for months. So who is the mysterious girl next door? And why is she wearing 1940s clothing?

The film features Bill Champion, Linford Johnson, Alexandra Mathie and Naomi Petersen. Written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn, assisted by the SJT's Associate Director (Carne Trust) Chelsey Gillard, The Girl Next Door is designed by Kevin Jenkins with lighting design by Jason Taylor. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG. Director of Photography is Daniel Abell.

The Girl Next Door will also return to the SJT's stage for just six performances from 1 to 4 September before heading to the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 7 to 18 September.

The SJT's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: "We were delighted that part of the funding we received from the government's Culture Recovery Fund last year was to go towards filming our productions.

"It means that audiences who can't get to the theatre to see a show, for whatever reason, still have chance to see a high-quality version in the comfort of their own homes."

Tickets for the films are £12 each, with a group ticket available at £15. A version of The Girl Next Door with added bonus features including interviews with Alan Ayckbourn and Kevin Jenkins costs £20.

Tickets can be bought via the box office on 01723 370541 and online at https://www.sjt.uk.com/whatson