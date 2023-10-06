Wales Millennium Centre Reveals Christmas Cabaret Show

The team behind two sold-out Christmas cabaret shows are back at Wales Millennium Centre for one last time - and they're going out with a bang with a naughty take on the tale of the very first Christmas.

The First xxmas: A Very Naughty-tivity will be born into Wales Millennium Centre's Weston Studio on 5 - 31 December 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Joining Cardiff drag legend Polly Amorous this year to fight over the leading roles will be Jenna Dyckhoff, Rahim El Habachi, FooFoo LaBelle, Eric McGill and Bunmi Odumosu, bringing you their signature blend of sensational circus, bountiful burlesque, and jaw-dropping drag.

Saddle up, little donkeys! It's time for another ride. The team that brought you their sell-out Christmas cabaret shows xxmas Carol and The Lion, The B!tch and The Wardrobe are back to bring you their final festive fiasco. Because all good things come in threes, right?

And what better way to spend their last Christmas at Wales Millennium Centre than by celebrating the story of the very first one: The Nativity. This isn't your normal Nativity - expect shameless shepherds, angels behaving badly, and some fairly carnal carpentry with Joseph. This alternative festive spectacle will have you gasping, giggling, and gagging for more!

Polly Amorous said: "It's a joy, a privilege and a pleasure to be returning to Wales Millennium Centre for one last Christmas show with the gang. I never could have imagined the response from the last two shows and I am beyond ecstatic to get the opportunist to re-tell one of, if not THE most renowned Christmas story of all time with some of my favourite people in the world.

"It feels like the last season of your favourite television show in that you don't want it to end, but you'd be a fool to think we won't be going out with a bang (and given our track record this could be taken literally)."

Director Duncan Hallis said: "We're back baby. It's been a wild few years making these chaotic Christmas calamities, and this one will be bigger and badder than ever. If you like your festive season a little more naughty than nice, then come spend a night under the mistletoe with us. We don't bite. Much.

"There's laughs, gasps, plenty of giving and receiving, and maybe even a little hope for a brighter future. It is xxmas after all."

Wales Millennium Centre's Artistic Director, Graeme Farrow, added: "After unleashing outrageous debauchery on the good people of Cardiff for two Christmases now, we've decided to give the team one last chance to produce a show that's befitting of our iconic building. This completely traditional telling of the classic Nativity story should do the trick.

"Wait... what do you mean, 'Naughty-tivity'?!"

The First xxmas: A Very Naughty-tivity complements Wales Millennium Centre's year-round fun at Cabaret, its new home for the very best in drag, burlesque, comedy, gig theatre and more. With the Autumn season already in full swing, shows for an eagerly-anticipated Spring season will be on sale soon. Check it out at www.wmc.org.uk/cabaret.