WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announced At Tobacco Factory Theatres

This new production of the phenomenal play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? builds on the electrifying drama of past Tobacco Factory Theatres productions such as Blue Heart, A View From the Bridge, Macbeth and Beautiful Thing.

Tobacco Factory Theatres is so excited to present this exhilarating masterpiece in the Factory Theatre before taking it to its co-producers Wiltshire Creative in Salisbury.

George and Martha invite Nick and Honey to join them for a nightcap. It's way too late in the evening, but what do they have to lose?

David Mercatali (Blue Heart, Dark Vanilla Jungle, Radiant Vermin) returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres to direct Edward Albee's landmark black comedy. By turns brilliantly funny and utterly devastating, you won't want to look away.

Two professors and their wives living the American Dream. Following an innocent invitation after a college campus party, the paper-thin illusion that all is well starts to peel away as George and Martha realise they have a captive audience for their toxic domestic games. As dawn approaches, there is only one way this party can end. And whether they like it or not, everyone must play their part.

Pull up a chair and fix yourself a drink.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH LTD, a Concord Theatricals Company.

For more information visit: tobaccofactorytheatres.com





