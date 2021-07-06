WHEN DARKNESS FALLS Staff Responds To Prime Minister's Statement Regarding Reopening Theaters

The producers of the new play When Darkness Falls have released a statement regarding the Prime Minister's recent announcement about reopening theatres.

When Darkness Falls will be running at Park Theatre, London from 18 August.

Read the full statement below:

Throughout the pandemic the entire team of WHEN DARKNESS FALLS has put the safety of the artists, creative staff, theatre staff and audiences first. We have rescheduled the production a couple of times to ensure that safety and are now thrilled that we can open with indoor performances in August.

We remain hopeful that we can open the show to capacity audiences, however, we will continue to review our response according to the Government's guidance in the coming days and weeks, along with guidance from our colleagues at Park Theatre. We will also continue to monitor the situation independently. We are of course aware that people will have different reactions to the relaxation of the rules, and will be mindful of that as we move forward.

- Producers: Paul Morrissey, Chris Wheeler and Molly Morris