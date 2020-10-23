Virtual Exhibition From Theatre Photographer Simon Annand Extended Until Christmas

The virtual exhibition was launched early October to celebrate the publication of Simon Annand's TIME TO ACT.

The thrilling experience of seeing actors live on stage is under threat during the present Covid restrictions. This new book reminds us of what we are missing while theatres are closed. Through the eyes of this legendary photographer we observe how performers get ready to astonish their audiences.

The virtual exhibition that was launched early October to celebrate the publication of Simon Annand 's TIME TO ACT (TimeToActPhotos.com) showcasing selected images from the book has now been extended until Christmas. Many of the photographs, in small editions, are for sale, which would make an excellent gift, including those of: Simon Callow Josette Simon and Layton Williams

The exhibition will be regularly re-hung to show a changing selection of photographs from the collection together with a commentary on the images.

Because the first UK edition of the TIME TO ACT has now sold out, a reprint is underway to ensure delivery well in time for Christmas. As before the publishers are making a donation from the sale of every book in the UK to The Theatre Artists Fund.

"We are delighted that £1 from every sale of Simon Annand 's new book TIME TO ACT will be donated to The Theatre Artists Fund. We must continue to support the freelance workforce who contribute so much to the theatre industry in this time of crisis" Julian Bird , CEO SOLT

Simon Annand has been shooting photographs backstage at West End theatres in London for 35 years. In these meditative portraits, often shot in the intimate space of the dressing room, he witnesses the focus and tension of world-class actors in the moments before they go on the stage

Simon Annand is one of the most amazing photographers I have had the pleasure of working with. He is an individualist with an eye for the unusual." Dame Judi Dench

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You