Vir Das Announces UK Live Tour For 2022 With WANTED Show

Soho Theatre has announced that one of India's top comics and global sensation Vir Das is embarking on a UK tour with his new show Wanted. Beginning in Manchester on 1st September 2022 and concluding in London at The Hayes Beck Theatre on 13th September 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 10th June and are available from www.sohotheatre.com.

Vir Das, fresh off an Emmy-nomination, brings his brand new Wanted world tour to the UK fresh from a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 - a show about freedom, a journey into foolishness, and a perspective that takes you across the world. The New York Times declares 'no artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das' while the Boston Globe hails the 'mixture of audacity and humility in Das' comedy.'

As one of India's biggest stand-up comedians and a Bollywood star, Vir Das enjoys household status throughout the subcontinent. Increasingly, thanks to Vir's boundless comedic talent, wildly successful world tours and incredible five Netflix specials, Vir Das has hit the global comedy mega-leagues. Hailed by Variety magazine as a "Top 10 Comic To Watch", Vir Das is sure to be the name on everyone's' lips at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and beyond this year!

Unafraid to speak his truth, Vir's comedy confronts challenging social issues. His satirical 'Two Indias' monologue went viral and made headlines across globe, earning the comic widespread praise whilst highlighting that India, like many nations, is a country of divisions and contradictions. Vir's nuanced approach and narrative craftsmanship results in comedy that is beloved by critics, audiences and his millions of fans online, with Vulture online declaring that Vir's comedy "Breaks the Rules. It's also SO funny".

Nominated in the 'Best Comedy' category at the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix special, Vir continues to collaborate with Netflix, with the platform serving as exclusive distributor of his stand-up. Recently starring in Judd Apatow's film The Bubble on Netflix, Vir has made multiple television appearances on Conan in the US and has starred as Jai Datta in the ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen.

Through his various international live tours performing across six continents, he has sold over half a million tickets, to become the biggest English-speaking comedian in India.

01.09.22 Manchester HOME - 7.30pm

05.09.22 Cambridge Junction - 7.30pm

06.09.22 Birmingham Town Hall - 7.30pm

07.09.22 Glasgow, The Glee Club - 7.30pm

08.09.22 Glasgow, The Glee Club - 7.30pm

10.09.22 Milton Keynes, The Stables - 8pm

11.09.22 Nottingham, The Glee Club - 7.30pm

12.09.22 Leeds City Varieties - 7.30pm

13.09.22 Hayes Beck Theatre - 7.30pm

SOHO THEATRE is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. We pursue creative excellence, harnessing an artistic spirit that is based in our new writing roots, the radical ethos of the fringe and the traditions of punk culture and queer performance. We champion voices that challenge from outside of the mainstream, and sometimes from within it too. We value entertainment, accessibility and enjoy a good show. We are a registered charity and social enterprise, and our audiences are diverse in age, background and outlook.



During our temporary closure due to Covid-19 we re-launched our online platform Soho Theatre On Demand, which hosted the phenomenally successful live recording of Fleabag and released the critically acclaimed Typical and Sunrise. We produce our own digital content, Soho Theatre Live, and partner with Prime Video (UK) and British Airways, bringing existing and new comedy shows to the platform. We are also working towards the opening of an exciting second venue Soho Theatre Walthamstow in 2023.



Ordinarily our work plays to live audiences of 250,000 audiences a year in our Dean Street venue and beyond. We tour theatre, comedy and cabaret shows around UK, India and Australia. Having co-hosted Shedinburgh Fringe Festival at Soho Theatre in 2020 and 2021, we look forward to returning to Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with 10 shows across seven venues.