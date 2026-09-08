Video: ASCHENPUTTEL Puppet Film to Bring Simon Armitage Poem to Life

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The World of Interiors is showcasing the work of the craftsmen, technicians and puppeteers of the Little Angel Theatre, with a new puppet show which tells the tale of Aschenputtel, the German version of Cinderella.

The story, which unfolds over four video chapters, brings to life the supersized showcase of the new season's fabric collections from The World of Interiors' October issue. The fairytale by The Brothers Grimm has been reinterpreted in verse by poet laureate and playwright Simon Armitage and narrated by actor Anne-Marie Duff.

Each puppet has been hand-carved and painted, every stitch of the costume and setting handmade, showcasing the work of the talented carpenters, costume makers and creatives at the Little Angel Theatre in North London.

Speaking on the video series Ruth Sleightholme, Style Director at The World of Interiors, said, “Each year, we look for new and creative ways to bring to life our October issue showcase of the new season's fabric collections. This year, we wanted to build a world that celebrated imagination, craftsmanship and the ancient art of storytelling. Working with the Little Angel Theatre, we were able to animate these collections in such a special way through puppetry and set design, with every stitch, brushstroke and carved detail adding to the magic. It felt like a natural meeting of theatre, textiles and fantasy, with Aschenputtel providing the perfect stage.”

Oliver Hymans, Associate Director of Little Angel Theatre said, “We were thrilled to create the Aschenputtel puppets for The World of Interiors October issue. This is a big year for the 'marionette' - puppets on strings - now classified as endangered on the Red List of endangered crafts. Coinciding with Little Angel Theatre's 65th year, and our Festival of Marionettes, it was a brilliant opportunity to invite the World of Interiors team to utilise the restored double Marionette Bridge, a unique piece of British theatre architecture.”

Our small, expert team of carvers still work using traditional techniques, keeping this diminishing craft alive. To see the finished puppets dressed in those gorgeous costumes and operated by a team of expert puppeteers was fantastic. But if we want this remarkable craft to survive, we will need more projects like this in the future.”

Since opening its doors in 1961 Little Angel Theatre in Islington has used puppetry to create and share inspiring stories, igniting the imaginations of the youngest minds. Built on a spirit of artistic innovation, the pioneering venue remains committed 65 years later to pushing the boundaries of what puppetry can be while preserving its heritage. Alongside a vibrant programme of work on stage, Little Angel delivers imaginative education and participatory activities in its two theatre spaces, schools and community settings as well as training opportunities for adults looking to develop skills or interest in puppetry.

The October issue of The World of Interiors, always the biggest issue of the year, highlights the meticulous work of interior designers and decorators along with the season's new collections. It is now available on newsstands and via digital download.



Photo Credit: Jasper Fry

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