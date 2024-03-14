Vicki Pepperdine, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Dan Skinner Will Lead THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Marylebone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TV comedy royalty Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things, Getting On, Dear Joan and Jericha) will star alongside Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats, Taskmaster, Man Like Mobeen) and Dan Skinner (Shooting Stars, This Time with Alan Partridge, The Kennedys) in a brand-new production of Nikolai Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, premiering at the Marylebone Theatre from 3 May – 15 June 2024, with a press night on Wednesday 8 May.

This hilarious new adaptation sets the action in a small parochial town in late 19th century Britain, where the corrupt local officials mistake an over-privileged, vainglorious liar, who just happens to be passing through the town, for a high-ranking government inspector. Desperate to cover up their crimes and escape censure, the town's Governor and his cronies pull out all the stops to try and bribe this dishonest buffoon with money, wine and women.

The Government Inspector has cemented its reputation as one of the greatest comedies in world literature and ensured that wherever a corrupt and hypocritical government is in power, this play finds its way to a stage.

Vicki Pepperdine (‘Mrs Swashprattle') is an accomplished comedy actress and writer, most recently seen in the Bafta and Oscar winning film Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, in which she plays ‘Mrs Prim'. She also appeared in Magic Mike's Last Dance directed by Steven Soderbergh and has just completed filming on a new feature, Savage House, alongside Richard E Grant and Claire Foy.

Pepperdine has made an indelible mark in British comedy with three series of her multi award winning series ‘Getting On', which she wrote and co-starred in as Dr Pippa Moore - and then went on to exec produce for the successful US adaptation, reprising her UK role in one episode 'Am I Still Me?'. She has appeared in numerous hit TV comedy shows - Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge, Doc Martin, Miranda, Still Open All Hours, Rev, Cuckoo, Twenty Twelve, Camping, The Windsors and Bad Education, to name but a few.

Vicki has also appeared in television dramas, playing ‘Mrs Michelson' in the BBC series of The Woman In White, ‘Gerdi Lange' in A Small Light for Disney Plus and ‘DSI Susan Smart' in two series of We Hunt Together for Showtime.

On stage she played ‘Mrs. Candour' in School for Scandal at the Barbican Theatre, is a regular panellist on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue and co-hosts the award-winning cult podcast Dear Joan and Jericha.

Actor and writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe (‘Percy Fopdoodle') is best known for his role as Mike – Alison's non-spirit-seeing husband – in the BAFTA-nominated sitcom Ghosts (BBC). And for playing no-nonsense estate agent Dean in BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats (Ch4). His further acting credits include drama Death in Paradise (BBC) and the comedies Dreamland (Sky), A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix), Man Like Mobeen (BBC), The Curse and The Horne Section (Ch4).

At last year's Edinburgh Fringe, he co-wrote and co-starred in the musical comedy String V SPITTA and had his own late-night improv show Kool Story Bro which has since gone on to sell out multiple London runs. A contestant in last year's 15th series of Taskmaster, he also co-hosted the prestigious British Independent Film Awards last December. After competing in the 2021 Christmas special of The Great British Sewing Bee, he steps in for Sara Pascoe as the new host for Series 10.

Actor-comedian Dan Skinner (‘Governor Swashprattle') is best known for his alias Angelos Epithemiou, whom he first debuted as a permanent member Shooting Stars (BBC), before taking him on a series of British comedy panel shows and his own TV special that earned Dan a Comedy Award for Best Newcomer.

Recent TV credits include the lead in the critically acclaimed Notes On Blindness, nominated for three BAFTAs including Best British Film, The Kennedys (BBC) opposite Katherine Parkinson and House of Fools with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, The Hunt For Raoul Moat (ITV). Future credits include Series 2 of Beyond Paradise (BBC). Further TV credits include Live At The Moth Club (Dave), The Witchfinder, This Time With Alan Partridge and Eastenders (BBC), Sex Education and The Crown S3 (Netflix). He has also earned starring roles in independent and cult-classics feature films including Prevenge, Swallows And Amazons and High-Rise. Dan's recent stage credits include the lead role of ‘Dinny' in The Walworth Farce by Enda Walsh at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Nikolai Gogol's The Government Inspector premiered in 1836, in the presence of Tsar Nicholas I, whose enjoyment of the play undoubtedly saved it from the appalled censors, furious at this brazen satire of the country's corrupt bureaucracy at all levels of government. The Tsar is said to have remarked, “We've all taken a bop on the nose from this writer. Me most of all!"

Apparently inspired by a real encounter when the writer Alexander Pushkin was mistaken for a government official in a provincial town and then told his friend Gogol all about it, the play is a landmark in theatrical history for its lack of ethical characters, fearless attack on the ruling classes and groundbreaking cocktail of farce and realism.

The Government Inspector is adapted and directed by Patrick Myles, with set and costume design by Melanie Jane Brookes, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Jamie Lu, production management by Alex Firth and casting consultancy by Matilda James.

Further casting and creative team will be announced shortly.