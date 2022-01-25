VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For JOHANNES RADEBE: FREEDOM, on Tour This Year

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is presenting his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which will open on 16 March and run through to 1 May 2022.

Check out the all new trailer below!

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers. Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.