VIDEO: Watch The Barn Presents: The Music Of Daniel And Laura Curtis

The Barn Presents: The Music of Daniel and Laura Curtis is the first in a series which celebrates the work of British musical theatre composers. New concerts air fortnightly on Saturdays at 7:30pm BST, with a West End and Broadway line up of stars.

Check it out below!

The Barn Presents: The Music of Daniel and Laura Curtis features performances from Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables, We Will Rock You), Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Kieran Brown (Titanic, Les Misérables), Brian Cheney (Carmen, Tosca), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Luke McCall (Les Misérables, Titanic), Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera) and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

We are happy for you to review/run features on the concert, feel free to let me know if you have any requests etc.

Our next concert will be The Barn Presents: The Music of Finn Anderson, where we will be celebrating the work of the recently announced "Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer" and Offies award nominee. The line up for this concert will be announced on Monday 18 May at 9am BST, with the concert airing on Saturday 23 May at 7:30pm BST.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You