VIDEO: The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Performs the Overture from Mozart's DON GIOVANNI

The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, conducted by Constantin Trinks performs the overture from Mozart's Don Giovanni - one of the most powerful openings in all opera.

Don Giovanni is the ultimate seducer - but when he murders the father of one of his victims, he unleashes a power beyond his control. Kasper Holten's inventive and visually stunning production explores the creative and sensual appeal of one of opera's most elusive protagonists, and the powerful effect he has on all who meet him.