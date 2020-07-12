VIDEO: SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'Home'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Gigglemug Theatre have just announced their latest work in progress show Scouts! The Musical, a family-friendly, immersive comedy musical in collaboration with The Scouts.

The production, written by Sam Cochrane & David Fallon, will be led by a cast of actor-musicians and has been selected for BEAM 2020, the UK's leading industry showcase of new musical theatre.

They have released the song 'Home' from their performance at The Great Indoors Weekender, the UK's biggest digital summer camp.

Check out the video below!

Gigglemug Theatre's debut comedy musical was the Edinburgh Fringe hit Timpson: The Musical, based on and sponsored by the shop Timpson, which won The Stage Edinburgh Award in 2018

