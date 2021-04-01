VIDEO: Little Angel Theatre Launches 'People Behind The Puppets'

Little Angel Theatre have today released the first episode of new online series People Behind the Puppets as part of the theatre's 60th anniversary celebrations. Featuring an interview with puppet designer Maia Kirkman-Richards, the first episode is available now. A new interview will be released each week with Oliver Hymans, Alicia Britt and Jimmy Grimes next to be featured.

Watch the first episode below!

Over the past 60 years, a huge range of designers have brought their unique puppet designs to life on the Little Angel Theatre stage. In People Behind the Puppets, Little Angel's very own puppet 'Angel' meets and interviews these designers, finding out more about their experiences of puppetry design and why they love working in the field. Each designer brings along an easy puppet make that children can download from littleangeltheatre.com and follow along at home.

The first episode is an interview with puppet designer Maia Kirkman-Richards whose work for Little Angel Theatre includes The Slightly Annoying Elephant and The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat. For more details on Maia's work see https://www.puppetsbymaia.com/.

Also at Little Angel Theatre Over Easter....

Where the Bugaboo Lives

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Ages 5 - 11

Digital production on zoom

Until 2 May

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

Press performances Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 March at 10.30am /12.30pm

The popular interactive story by Sean Taylor (writer behind Little Angel Theatre's Finding Santa) and Neal Layton is brought to life in Little Angel's first made-for-zoom, style show for 5-11 year olds directed by artistic director Samantha Lane and designed by Ellie Mills. Young audiences 'choose their own adventure' while they watch, deciding which path the characters will take.

Eggs on Legs

Presented by Garlic Theatre

Ages 3-8

Digital production on zoom

12 April, 11am and 2pm

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

"Every day, from here to there, funny things are everywhere" - Dr Seuss

Meet a family of zany Eggs on Legs, living in a lost pocket of the globe. One day the wind blows a huge egg into their tree and they are excited to play with it. But what happens if it hatches and can they protect it from the slithery snake?

Garlic Theatre conjures a poetic, Dr Seuss world full of eggcentric puppets and music to make you roll around with laughter. A cracking family show bursting with wonder and surprise - you will never look at an egg in the same way again. Each performance will include an eggciting post-show workshop of around 15 minutes to get you in the mood for Easter.

We Cover the Universe

Presented by Akin

Digital production on zoom

For under 5s and their families

6 & 7 April, 11am and 2pm

£13.50 per household littleangeltheatre.com

Awaken your imagination with this interactive, sensory and wondrous online zoom show for under 5s, their parents/carers and families. Poetry, drawing and gentle play combine to broaden your horizons. We Cover the Universe combines streamed content with live audience interactions.

We first meet Dot when she's feeling small. She's stuck in a grey room until, one day, she starts to draw and dream. Plucking up the courage to venture out, she encounters a glorious new world of colour. And learns there's more to life than she ever thought.

Easter Holiday Craft Sessions

Delivered via zoom

Ages 6 - 10

6 - 9 April 10.30am - 11.45am.

£15 per child per session littleangeltheatre.com

Learn how to make your own puppets with Little Angel's Easter craft sessions delivered via zoom from 6 - 9 April. Children aged 6 - 10 can join the Little Angel team in a series of fun, creative workshops to get the Easter holidays off to a crafty start. The sessions will be led by Little Angel Theatre's Community Engagement Manager Laura Hunt, with support from Puppetry Interns Ruby Saide and Jessica Shead.

Watch, Make, Share

Free digital shorts released every two weeks

youtube.com/thelittleatheatre.

Little Angel Theatre's popular Watch, Make, Share series of digital shorts and puppetry making activities continue, with a new short and craft activity released every two weeks. The upcoming programme:

From 11 April - The Stone Soup, by Bronia Evers and One Moment in Time Storytelling

A new retelling of the classic European folktale. Three travellers arrive in a village and claim they will make soup from a stone, which sparks the curiosity of the locals...This short film features puppetry, storytelling, original music, and a specially designed 'crankie theatre' with scrolling paper scenery.

