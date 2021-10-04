VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE to Have London Premiere at Charing Cross Theatre
Directed by Walter Bobbie, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will play an 8-week season at Charing Cross Theatre from Friday 5 November - Saturday 8 January.
The London premiere of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Best Play comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, starring two time Olivier award-winner Janie Dee, will finally go ahead at Charing Cross Theatre...18 months after it first started rehearsals! Directed by Walter Bobbie (Tony award winner for 'Chicago'), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will play an 8-week season at Charing Cross Theatre (Thom Southerland, Artistic Director, Steven M. Levy, Managing Director) from Friday 5 November - Saturday 8 January. It was previously scheduled to open in March 2020 and had started rehearsals when all theatres were forced to close five days prior to its first preview. Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha escaped many years ago and became a famous movie star. Masha returns unannounced with her twenty-something toy boy, Spike, and so begins a And so begins a very particular weekend.Christopher Durang's irresistible comedy is one of the most lauded Broadway plays of recent years. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov's famous ennui with the modern-day concerns of celebrity, social networking, planetary upheaval and the troubling onset of middle age, into a beloved comedy. The cast also includes Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher and Lukwesa Mwamba with more to be announced.
DETAILS:
Director: Walter Bobbie. Set Designer: David Korins. Costume Designer: Emily Rebholz. Sound Designer/Original Music: Mark Bennett. Casting: Gilly Poole. Producers: Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and Joey Parnes.
Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams
for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited
and Joey Parnes.present Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
by Christopher Durang Directed by Walter Bobbie Charing Cross Theatre
The Arches
Villiers Street
London WC2N 6NL
www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk Box office: 08444 930650 Friday 5 November - Saturday 8 January Performances:
Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm
Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm Ticket prices:
£19.50 - £39,.50 Upgrade your ticket to include a glass of
bubbly and a programme for just £7.50 A booking fee applies to phone and internet
orders; no booking fee to personal callers The box office is open from 2 hours
before curtain time on performance days for personal callers
