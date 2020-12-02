Unicorn Theatre Announces A New Digital Theatre Production Of HUDDLE

As part of the ongoing success of Unicorn Online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unicorn has announced another inventive digital reimagining of one of the venue's most endearing and popular festive hits.

The production runs Thurs 10th Dec to Sun 13 Feb 2021.

Huddle is a brand new online theatrical experience, aimed at children aged 2-5 and inspired by the live show created by Filskit Theatre about a slightly anxious daddy Penguin looking after his child. It will be released for free on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 10am with a running time of approximately 15 minutes. It will be streamed for free on the Unicorn's YouTube channel and The Guardian's website.

Madeline Appiah narrates this delightful, heart-warming tale about a child and parent learning to thrive in spite of the odds. Set in the spectacular snowy world of the Antarctic, Huddle is a real Christmas treat. Combining vivid storytelling with beautiful line drawn animation and original music, we follow the hapless pair as they navigate slippy slopes and perilous adventures in this funny and at times incredibly moving story about love, life and learning.

Unicorn Online has been made possible with the generous support of the Backstage Trust and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

