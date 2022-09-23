UK's Original and Premier Motown Touring Theatre Production REACH OUT Returns

25 years ago, there was only one Motown concept production in the UK theatres that ran for 5 years - REACH OUT. Following that, the individual vocalists went their own way...Harry Cambridge is still touring the UK in the lead role in the smash hit show, Luther UK; Michael Williams toured for 12 very successful years as the lead vocalist with The Drifters; Trevor Davies moved to Spain where he fronted the Benidorm Stylistics, and even featured in a few episodes of the TV series, Benidorm; and James Alexanda went on to perform his own Lionel Richie tribute show throughout the UK.

Now, well into the new millennium, all four original singers are back and with the help of all the original musicians, they are all reuniting for only a handful of dates to celebrate and recall the music that they shared together, the wonderful music of Motown.

This amazing reunion of singers and musicians will celebrate all the timeless classics from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and many more.

A spokesperson for the Rialto Plaza said, , "All we ask is for you to be prepared to sing, dance, and join in with the Tops & Temps and the full a band - The Original & Premier Touring Theatre Production - as they take you one last time on a rollercoaster ride back to 60's Detroit, Michigan to experience and celebrate the wonderful music of Motown Records."

Reach Out will be at the Rialto Theatre in Coventry on Thursday 13th October at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.rialtoplaza.com or by calling the Box Office on 02476 601000.