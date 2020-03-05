UK Drama School Students Awarded Over £64,000 In Laurence Olivier Bursaries
18 drama school students from across the UK have been awarded a total of £64,500 in bursaries by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and other donors, to help them complete their training.
The Laurence Olivier Bursary recipients will attend the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall, where they will be presented with certificates on the red carpet.
Established by SOLT in 1987 to mark the 80th birthday of Lord Olivier, the Laurence Olivier Bursaries provide financial support to exceptional students who face financial difficulties going into their final year of drama school. Previous bursary winners have included Denise Gough, Bryony Hannah, Paterson Joseph, Ewan McGregor, Daniel Rigby, Vinette Robinson, Juma Sharkah, Michaela Coel and Michael Sheen.
Drama school principals across the UK nominate students, who are then auditioned on a West End stage and interviewed by a panel of theatre industry professionals, led by producer Lee Menzies, Chair of the Laurence Olivier Bursaries Committee. This year's auditions took place at St Martin's Theatre.
Alongside the Laurence Olivier Bursaries given by SOLT, funds are also awarded by The Behrens Foundation, The Casting Directors' Guild, the estate of Sir Peter and Lady Saunders and theatrical agent Barry Burnett as part of the bursary scheme. Individual Bursaries can range from £500 to £10,000 and are given at the discretion of the judges.
Lee Menzies, Chair of the Laurence Olivier Bursaries Committee, said:
'It is fantastic to be able to award the Laurence Olivier Bursaries each year, and I want to thank all the generous donors who, alongside SOLT, are committed to helping talented individuals overcome financial hardship and realize their potential. The impressive list of past bursary winners, some of whom have gone on become household names, demonstrates the importance of recognising and supporting talent from all backgrounds, ensuring theatre and the creative arts continue to thrive in this country.'
Full list of 2019 Bursary recipients:
Behrens Foundation Bursary
Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by The Behrens Foundation
Alicia Forde - Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts
Talia Nyathi - Manchester School of Theatre
Tim Oziegbe - Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts
Tommy Sim'aan - Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
Casting Directors' Guild Bursary
Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by members of the Casting Directors' Guild
Caleb Obediah - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Tommy Sim'aan - Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
The Sir Peter and Lady Saunders Laurence Olivier Bursary
Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by the estate of Lady Saunders
Sean Hanratty - Guildford School of Acting
Carmen Silvera Bursary
Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by the agent Barry Burnett
Shannen McNeice - Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
Laurence Olivier Bursary
Donated by Society of London Theatre
Natalie Blair - The Academy of Live & Recorded Arts
Alana Chokarian - Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance
Chris Coniston - Arts Educational Schools London
Lydia Barton Lovett - Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance
Mali O'Donnell - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Felixe Forde - Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Olivia Forrest - East 15 Acting School
Guy Hodgkinson - Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Olivia Nakintu - London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art
Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez - Royal Central School of Speech & Drama
George Smale - Drama Centre
Laurence Olivier Bursaries judging panel:
Lee Menzies (chair)
Priscilla John
Carla Morris
Wendy Spon
Madani Younis