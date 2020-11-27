Tron Theatre Company Presents HIGH MAN PEN MEANDER

This December the Tron Theatre invites you for a (virtual) wander down dark corridors, up stairwells and into tight spaces... in pursuit of the works of the great Edwin Morgan. high man pen meander is set to be a thrilling promenade show around and about the Tron Theatre, where the walls will echo with the voices and sounds of Glasgow's most famous bard.

The piece is available to view on demand, 8-13 December 2020.

The piece is devised and orchestrated by Andy Arnold who staged Tron Theatre's last promenade show Nowhere (2017). This time, the audience will experience the piece virtually via film recording in which the camera will seek out different artists and performers in various dark locations around The Tron building. The universal appeal of Edwin's work is reflected by the range of artists who have come forward to share their ideas - film makers, installation artists, drag artists, performance poets, street performers, and actors.

The performers who will be sharing their creative visions for some of Morgan's most-loved works include Gerry Mulgrew (Ma, Pa and the Little Mouths, Krapp's Last Tape), Renee Williams (The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Jess Haygarth and Imogen Smith, Jocelyn Losole, Joe Proctor, Leonor Estrada Francke, Oskar Kirk Hansen and Rebecca Dunn.

Director Andy Arnold: "With no public allowed into our building the camera will be the audience being drawn along by an old Maitre D' - down dark corridors to discover performers in waiting.

We have tried to create the feeling of a locked-up and blacked-out theatre building where we come across artists occupying spaces, practising their crafts and constantly waiting and waiting for the lights to come back on..."

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You