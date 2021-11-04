Tron Theatre Announces Festive Family Show For The Under 12s

This Christmas, Tron Theatre Company will present a brand-new Tron festive classic, Olive the Other Reindeer. Despite the panto not returning until next year, the undisputed kings of Christmas cheer, Johnny McKnight (Writer) and Kenny Miller (Director & Designer) are back to get us in the festive spirit, with this heart-warming and triumphant tale of friendship, chaos and of course - non-stop hilarity!

Tron panto fanatics might recognise the main character, Olive (played by Julie Wilson Nimmo of BBC Children's series Balamory) who graced the stage as part of The Snaw Queen (2016). This time we'll join her and her pals Prancer (Anthony O'Neil), Blitzen (Tiger Mitchell) and Vixen (Lee Reynolds), at Reindeer Training School, where young reindeer are put through their exams before they can fly Santa's sleigh at Christmas. But Olive is horrified to discover the 'naughty list' - a list of children who won't get any presents on Christmas morning. She's not happy and tries to get rid of it, but accidentally erases the entire list. As chaos erupts so close to Christmas Eve, how will Olive retrieve all those children's names? Will she get expelled from school and have her life-long dreams crushed, or will she save Christmas in the nick of time?

Designer Kenny Miller will transport you to a reindeer classroom in the North Pole (although the dialect is of course, undeniably 'weegie'!), whilst Musical Director Ross Brown will certainly have toes tapping, bringing audiences original Brown/McKnight compositions including some vintage panto hits from The Snaw Queen.

"Having had to postpone our beloved Tron Panto for a second year, it looked like we would be dark again for Christmas 2021, but thanks to some help from the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland, we are delighted that Olive the Other Reindeer will be bringing some family fun and festive cheer back to the Tron and we can't wait to welcome audiences back for a wonderful, family Christmas show.

We have worked very hard to make sure our visitors will be kept safe and have a wonderful time, but be warned, it's a shorter run than normal, so make sure you book you tickets early to avoid disappointment and come along to wish Olive (who now has her very own show) a very merry Christmas! It's great to be back!" (Sam Gough, Executive Director & Joint Chief Executive)

Olive the Other Reindeer is approximately 50 minutes with no interval. Performances run Tues 14 Dec - Fri 24 Dec 2021. Audio description provided on Sat 18th and Wed 22nd December. Tickets can be booked from http://www.tron.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 0141 552 4267.