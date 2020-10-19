Traverse Theatre To Stream Two Of The Javaad Alipoor Company's Award-Winning Shows

The shows are Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran and The Believers Are But Brothers.

The Traverse Theatre today announce two shows as Scottish online premieres from Manchester based The Javaad Alipoor Company continuing the theatre's all year-round Festival in Traverse 3.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran and The Believers Are But Brothers have enjoyed Edinburgh Fringe success at their world premieres in 2019 and 2017 respectively. Both are Fringe First winners that have gone on to be performed across the UK and internationally and remain as powerful and innovative as their original productions.

Linda Crooks, Traverse Theatre Executive Producer said:

"It's really exciting to be working with Javaad and the team again, this time virtually taking his dynamic and visionary artistic journey through exploration of digital technology to a whole different level. We are thrilled to be sharing these innovative works, an original sell-out show from our Traverse 2019 Festival programme and one of The Javaad Alipoor Company's 2017 hits, that explore the confrontation of audience perspective online to a global audience."



The Javaad Alipoor Company presents a special adaptation of Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Co-created by Javaad Alipoor and Kirsty Housley

(Online production supported by Battersea Arts Centre and Norfolk & Norwich Festival)

Originally Co-commissioned by Diverse Actions, Theatre in the Mill, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Battersea Arts Centre and Bush Theatre and produced in association with Traverse Theatre.

The global gap between rich and poor grows. As the world is decaying, the spawn of the powerful dance like everyone is watching.

This darkly comedic, dizzying show about entitlement, consumption and digital technology invites audiences to use Instagram to explore what is happening in the world in interactive, innovative new ways

Writer and Director Javaad Alipoor said: "In this online version of Rich Kids we want to find a way to bring a genuine interaction between the digital and the theatrical, to bring out the pervasiveness of the original work, and really explore those parts of the show that speak to the feeling that our world is falling apart."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You