Tony Hadley Set to Play 'The Christmas Big Band Tour 2026' in the UK

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Tony Hadley will embark on a brand new UK tour for 2026, which will see him perform classic crooner tracks and Spandau Ballet hits alongside some Christmas favourites. Tickets are on sale Friday 20 March at 10am here.

Following last year’s sold-out run, The Christmas Big Band Tour 2026 will see Hadley return to stages across the country with performances of jazz standards, swing favourites and 80s anthems. Audiences can expect songs from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Elvis Presley, alongside his big band versions of True, Gold, and Through The Barricades.

Tony Hadley has earned accolades as a distinctive vocalist in the world of pop. As the frontman of Spandau Ballet, he achieved success with numerous chart-topping singles and albums, with songs like Gold having become cultural touchstones.

As a solo artist, Hadley performs around the world with his band, swing ensembles and orchestras. In 2005, he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters in recognition of his contribution to music.

Alongside his music career and his work in broadcasting across radio and television, Hadley was awarded an MBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for his charitable work with Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

THE CHRISTMAS BIG BAND TOUR 2026

7 November Plymouth Arena

8 November Hastings White Rock Theatre

9 November Southend-on-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

12 November Oxford New Theatre

13 November Cambridge Corn Exchange

15 November Ipswich Regent Theatre

16 November Bournemouth Pavilion

17 November Truro Hall for Cornwall

19 November Birmingham Symphony Hall

20 November Manchester O2 Apollo

21 November York Barbican

23 November Edinburgh Usher Hall

25 November Hull Connexin Live

26 November Blackpool Opera House

27 November Gateshead The Glasshouse

29 November Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

30 November Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

3 December Bristol Beacon

4 December London Coliseum

Photo Credit: Neil Kitson