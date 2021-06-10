Tom Seals to Hit the Road With Debut UK Theatre Tour THE 45s TOUR

Boogie woogie piano genius and vocalist Tom Seals is hitting the road with his debut UK theatre tour.

The 45s Tour will see Tom travel to venues across England and Scotland as he entertains audiences with a variety of genres from blues and jazz to swing and soul with his much-celebrated boogie-woogie style. Expect to experience a string of classics along with Tom's own music and current hit single Kissing In-Between The 45's.

Hailed by musical legend Jools Holland as "an extraordinary young talent" and global icon Tom Jones comparing him to Little Richard, Tom is already a huge hit at both home and internationally enjoying regular sell-out shows at London's legendary Ronnie Scott's as well as the world-famous Birdland Jazz Club in New York City and the prestigious Dubai Opera House.

And now this piano man extraordinaire is bringing his unique style to venues across the UK this autumn

The tour in full:

Sept 19 Salford, The Quays Theatre at The Lowry

Oct 10 Glasgow, Saint Luke's

Oct 12 Southend, Palace Theatre

Oct 14 Crewe, Lyceum

Oct 15 Malvern, Forum Theatre

Oct 17 London, Arts Theatre

Speaking about the tour, Tom said: "We are going to have fun! I'm absolutely thrilled to have my first UK theatre tour and I can't wait to get started.

"This show is all about feeling good. We'll have great music interspersed with some good old gossip but most of all I want to see smiles on people's faces as they enjoy a brilliant night of live entertainment."

Tom will be joined on tour by his band who have worked with musicians including Ruby Turner, Bruno Mars, The Who, Mica Paris and Chaka Khan to name a few.

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of Tom's latest single Kissing In-Between The 45's which followed his success duetting with Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton last year with Christmas hit I Can't Wait To Spend Christmas With You.

Tom is currently entertaining audiences weekly with his debut TV show Tom Seals Presents on Sky. The brand-new music and chat show, born from an online concept Tom presented during lockdown last summer, is a perfect mix of music and celebrity interviews with Tom performing while chatting to guests about their favourite songs. Guests on Tom's online show included Matt Lucas, KT Tunstall, Joe Pasquale, Sarah Jane Morris and Rachel Tucker, while his TV show has an eclectic mix ranging from Sir Kenny Dalglish, Diane Abbott, Russell Watson and David Coulthard to Anton Du Beke, Tom Grennan and Carole Baskin!

Tom also regularly performs alongside Jools Holland and has supported a string of musical greats including Billy Joel, Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter and Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs.

